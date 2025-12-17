Customer service AI Sales Agent Coach Dutch and English speaking

Are you ready to be a pioneer in the exciting world of AI. A big food delivery company is launching a groundbreaking AI initiative and is looking for talented Customer service specialist Dutch/English to help shape the future of customer interaction. As a vital link between the AI sales agents, partners, and internal teams, you'll ensure the partners receive an exceptional experience. This is a unique opportunity to not only contribute to a new environment but also to actively develop and document new processes and ways of working. If you're a problem-solver with a data-driven mindset and a knack for excellent communication, this Customer service specialist Dutch/English role is for you.

A salary of 3.450 € a month

Temp contract, possibility of a perm contract

A key role in a brand-new AI initiative

Work in a modern office in the center of Amsterdam

40 hours a week, 5 days on-site to start

Travel reimbursement

As an Customer Service Specialist Dutch/English, you'll be instrumental in bridging the gap between AI and human interaction. We're looking for someone who is:

Fluent in both Dutch and English, both spoken and written.

Highly data-savvy with a strong analytical and problem-solving ability.

Adaptable and eager to learn in a fast-paced, evolving environment.

A proactive communicator who enjoys collaborating with various teams.

Enthusiastic about contributing to the development of new AI sales processes.

In this Customer Service Specialist Dutch/English speaking role, you'll be actively involved in ensuring the smooth operation of our AI sales initiatives. A typical day might involve:

Monitoring partner inquiries (phone, email, WhatsApp) and feedback to identify areas for AI agent improvement, then collaborating with the Agent Operations team.

Stepping in as the "human-in-the-loop" to troubleshoot and resolve escalations from the AI sales agent, ensuring a seamless partner experience.

Accurately maintaining partner interaction records in CRM systems for performance tracking and analysis.

Continuously providing valuable feedback to the Agent Operations and Data teams to enhance agent performance and optimize processes.

Collaborating cross-functionally with internal teams like Sales Process, Data, and Account Management to guarantee a cohesive partner journey.

You will be working in a team of four people at a big international food delivery company in the city center of Amsterdam. This role offers a great pathway for development, with the possibility of being taken over into a permanent position.

Ready to become a Customer service specialist English and Dutch speaking and help shape the future? Apply now and start your journey!

Uiteraard staat deze vacature open voor iedereen die zich hierin herkent.