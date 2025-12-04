Technical Support Specialist - French & Dutch
About this role
As a Technical Support Specialist French speaking, you will play a pivotal role in assisting clients across the Wallonia region with technical inquiries related to products and the online management portal. Your expertise will contribute directly to customer satisfaction and the effective resolution of technical issues.
Key Responsibilities
- Respond to customer inquiries via phone and email, providing timely and effective solutions.
- Create and manage support tickets in the system to track customer interactions and issues.
- Guide clients in selecting and correctly installing products, ensuring optimal use and functionality.
- Conduct training sessions for users on product features, including hands-on demonstrations of wiring and configuration.
- Analyze reported issues and test products to verify functionality and troubleshoot potential defects.
- Occasionally visit installation sites to assist installers or provide on-site training to end users.
Requirements
- To succeed in this role, you should have a solid technical background combined with excellent communication skills.
- The ideal candidate is proactive, detail-oriented, and committed to delivering top-tier customer support.
- Proven experience in a technical support role, ideally in a B2B or B2C environment.
- Strong understanding of technical products and the ability to explain complex concepts to a variety of audiences.
- Excellent communication skills in English, French C1/C2 level, and Dutch (B2+).
- Comfortable working independently and collaboratively within a team environment.
- Familiarity with ticketing systems and CRM software.
- Possession of a valid driver’s license and work permit for the Netherlands.
- Willingness to travel occasionally for on-site support and training.
- Living in the Amsterdam area or fixed plans to move there soon.
Salary
€2800-€3200 per month
The company
An international tech company with the vision to bring transparency and innovation to the European collective housing market by designing and manufacturing sustainable, easy-to-use, and accessible-for-all access control products and solutions.
