Inside Sales Specialist | German | Alkmaar
Posted on November 10, 2025
Amsterdam
English, German
Posted on November 10, 2025
About this role
For one of our international clients in the Alkmaar area, we are looking for an experienced native German Customer Service Representative, who will specialize in handling inquiries from DACH markets.
Responsibilities/Tasks
As a Customer Service Representative, you will be responsible for managing customer relationships and providing the best possible technical and commercial solutions. You will serve as a key point of contact for German-speaking customers, ensuring smooth communication and efficient resolution of their inquiries and issues. You will collaborate with various internal teams to ensure timely order processing and customer satisfaction.
Key Responsibilities:
- Handle technical, commercial, and logistical inquiries from German-speaking customers.
- Manage incoming and outgoing calls and emails, ensuring clear and prompt communication with German-speaking customers.
- Collaborate with internal departments (Order Entry, Logistics, Finance) for timely and accurate deliveries.
- Create and activate customer accounts within our client's ERP system.
- Manage customer returns, complaints, and issue resolution efficiently.
- Continuously work on service improvement to enhance customer satisfaction.
Requirements
- Experience: Experience in customer service, telephone sales, or consultative selling is a plus.
- Languages: Fluent in German (both spoken and written) and good in English.
- Technical Skills: Familiarity with CRM systems, Power BI, and AX software is a plus.
- Soft Skills:
- Strong communication and active listening skills.
- Service-minded with a customer-focused approach.
- Excellent problem-solving abilities and adaptability.
- A team player who collaborates effectively with colleagues and other departments.
- Highly accurate and detail-oriented in handling customer information and orders.
What They Offer:
- A dynamic and supportive team environment.
- Opportunities to gain experience in a reputable international company.
- Competitive salary and benefits package for the duration of the contract.
- A positive and inclusive workplace culture.
Want more jobs like this?Get Customer service jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
User Review Owner
Part time Food & Service Assistant | English and (B1) Dutch
Customer Service Representative | German | Amsterdam
User Review Lead
Order Management, Logistics & Customer Support