Inside Sales Specialist | German | Alkmaar

For one of our international clients in the Alkmaar area, we are looking for an experienced native German Customer Service Representative, who will specialize in handling inquiries from DACH markets.

Responsibilities/Tasks

As a Customer Service Representative, you will be responsible for managing customer relationships and providing the best possible technical and commercial solutions. You will serve as a key point of contact for German-speaking customers, ensuring smooth communication and efficient resolution of their inquiries and issues. You will collaborate with various internal teams to ensure timely order processing and customer satisfaction.

Key Responsibilities:



Handle technical, commercial, and logistical inquiries from German-speaking customers.



Manage incoming and outgoing calls and emails, ensuring clear and prompt communication with German-speaking customers.



Collaborate with internal departments (Order Entry, Logistics, Finance) for timely and accurate deliveries.



Create and activate customer accounts within our client's ERP system.



Manage customer returns, complaints, and issue resolution efficiently.



Continuously work on service improvement to enhance customer satisfaction.



Requirements



Experience: Experience in customer service, telephone sales, or consultative selling is a plus.



Languages: Fluent in German (both spoken and written) and good in English.



Technical Skills: Familiarity with CRM systems, Power BI, and AX software is a plus.



Soft Skills:



Strong communication and active listening skills.

Service-minded with a customer-focused approach.

Excellent problem-solving abilities and adaptability.

A team player who collaborates effectively with colleagues and other departments.

Highly accurate and detail-oriented in handling customer information and orders.









What They Offer: