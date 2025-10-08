Non-European graduates less likely to find work in the Netherlands

Figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS) have shown that graduates of vocational education programmes (MBO) with non-European backgrounds have a harder time finding jobs in the Netherlands.

Looking at the 2021/22 academic year, a report by CBS noted that of the students who completed MBO programmes at institutions in the Netherlands, only 82 percent of non-European graduates were employed a year later. Second-generation graduates (those born in the Netherlands with one or both parents born outside Europe) had a slightly easier time finding work, at 85 percent.

However, both these figures are lower than the average; 92 percent of all MBO graduates had jobs within a year. Students with a Dutch origin were most likely to be employed after graduation at a rate of 94 percent.

According to CBS, this gap is not as wide at university education (WO) and higher professional education (HBO) levels. 92 percent of the second-generation graduates in these categories were employed after a year, compared to the 95 percent overall.