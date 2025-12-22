How Nyenrode’s Impact MBA helps professionals grow while they work

Many international professionals come to the Netherlands for career opportunities and soon find themselves wondering how to take the next step while building a life here. Balancing a demanding job, personal commitments, and professional growth isn’t easy. But what if you could strengthen your leadership, expand your network, and gain a recognised MBA qualification without pressing pause on your career? Register for the open evening to learn more! At Nyenrode Business University, the Impact MBA offers ambitious professionals exactly that opportunity: a 24-month part-time executive programme designed for those who want to grow as leaders while continuing to work within their organisation. Learning without pressing pause The Impact MBA is designed to fit into your professional schedule, with lectures once a month from Wednesday to Saturday. This format allows participants to apply their learning directly at work: turning theory into practice from day one.

You will work closely with peers from a range of industries, exchange perspectives, and explore real business challenges together. The learning philosophy is collaborative, reflective and highly practical - perfect for those who want to stay active in their careers while accelerating their development. The Dutch way of doing business: Rooted and open Nyenrode was founded by leading Dutch companies in 1946 with the mission to develop responsible leaders for business and society. That legacy still defines the university today. Through real-world cases, company projects and guest lectures, participants experience the Dutch way of doing business: pragmatic, collaborative and purpose-driven. This helps you to not only understand how business works in the Netherlands but also become part of it. Developing competence and character Beyond business knowledge, Nyenrode focuses on developing who you are as a leader. You will be encouraged to reflect on your values, decisions, and influence - and to grow in both competence and character.

The personal leadership journey will help you to understand your strengths and leadership style, preparing you to lead authentically in complex, multicultural environments. This balance between performance and purpose makes Nyenrode unique. A close-knit international and Dutch community With small class sizes and a diverse group of professionals from both Dutch and international backgrounds, the Impact MBA fosters a genuine sense of connection. Faculty members know participants by name, and learning extends far beyond the classroom through peer discussions and alumni events. For many expats, Nyenrode becomes more than a university. It is a community that will help you to build your roots in the Netherlands while maintaining your global outlook. Ready to take the next step? Meet Nyenrode online Applications are still open for the March 2026 intake of Nyenrode’s Impact MBA. If you’re ready to advance your career while continuing to work, this is your opportunity to join a 24-month, part-time executive programme that connects global professionals with the Dutch business world and helps you to lead with confidence and purpose.