Commodity Buyer Solar (TEMP TO PERM)
About this role
Are you ready to drive innovation in the aerospace industry? Join a global leader in pioneering sustainable aerospace. We are looking for an experienced and proactive Commodity Buyer – Substrate Panels (Solar Arrays) to join the Procurement team for this client in Leiden. In this strategic role, you will take ownership of the procurement of substrate panels and composite components for high-profile international space programmes. Working closely with engineering, quality and programme teams, you will lead supplier selection, negotiations, contract management and delivery performance, while gradually taking over the commodity responsibilities from the Program Supply Manager. An exciting opportunity to make a real impact in the international space industry. If you have a passion for aerospace technology and want to make a tangible impact on the future of the industry. Apply now!
- Supplier & Contract Management: Manage relationships with international suppliers, coordinate RFQs and RFPs, analyse cost breakdowns and lead commercial negotiations;
- Strategic Procurement: Develop and implement procurement strategies for substrate panels and composite components across multiple programmes;
- Cross-functional Collaboration: Work closely with engineering and quality teams to align technical requirements, material specifications and supplier capabilities;
- Programme Coordination: Collaborate with Program Supply Managers and Project Managers to ensure supplier deliveries meet programme schedules and project milestones;
- Supply Chain Risk Management: Identify and mitigate supply chain risks, monitor supplier capacity and support quality compliance;
- Cost Management: Evaluate supplier proposals, monitor costs and identify opportunities for cost optimisation.
Requirements
- Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business, Supply Chain Management, Industrial Engineering or a related field;
- At least 3 years of relevant experience in procurement, strategic purchasing or commodity management;
- Experience working with suppliers and managing commercial negotiations and contracts;
- Affinity with technical products and the ability to work closely with engineering teams;
- Experience with SAP is mandatory.
Salary
You will receive a temporary contract for 12 months through our agency, with the intention to extend into a permanent employment contract. Starting date January 2027. The salary indication for this role is between €6,000 and €7,000,- gross per month based on a full-time work week. Salary is based on education and experience.
What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.