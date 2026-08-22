FVL Claims Specialist | German

Review and classify incoming damage notifications and claims.

Handle claims according to contractual, legal, and internal procedures.

Determine liable party, amount of damage and compensation

Collect and maintain supporting documentation such as photos, reports, and statements.

Follow up on claims through to resolution and support related administrative processing.

Analyse damage cases, identify root causes, and support corrective actions.

Contribute to reducing damage rates and improving service quality

Communicate with customers, carriers, suppliers, and internal teams on claim-related matters.

Work with German market and customers, as well as Dutch.

Support the handling of operational incidents and quality deviations.

Coordinate with logistics partners on corrective actions and follow-up activities.

Identify recurring issues and support solutions to prevent future incidents.

Maintain accurate claim data, documentation, and case updates in relevant systems.

Creating reports/statistics/KPI files/flow charts

Evaluate business partners service performance based on KPI

You will be part of the Finished Vehicle Logistics (FVL) BeNeLux Operations Team and play an important role in ensuring quality and customer satisfaction within our new operation in Amsterdam. Based at a new port facility, you will manage claims and quality-related activities from our German market and customers.In this role, you will be responsible for handling damage claims, investigating incidents, and supporting the continuous improvement of service quality. You will work closely with customers, carriers, suppliers, and internal teams to ensure claims are accurately processed, issues are resolved, and corrective actions are followed up.Depending on your qualifications and professional experience, this position may be offered at either the Junior Specialist or Specialist level, with responsibilities aligned to your experience.Claims & Incident ManagementQuality & Operational SupportReporting & Process Support﻿