FVL Claims Specialist | German
Posted on August 22, 2026
Amsterdam
German
Posted on August 22, 2026
About this role
You will be part of the Finished Vehicle Logistics (FVL) BeNeLux Operations Team and play an important role in ensuring quality and customer satisfaction within our new operation in Amsterdam. Based at a new port facility, you will manage claims and quality-related activities from our German market and customers.
In this role, you will be responsible for handling damage claims, investigating incidents, and supporting the continuous improvement of service quality. You will work closely with customers, carriers, suppliers, and internal teams to ensure claims are accurately processed, issues are resolved, and corrective actions are followed up.
Depending on your qualifications and professional experience, this position may be offered at either the Junior Specialist or Specialist level, with responsibilities aligned to your experience.
Your Responsibilities:
Claims & Incident Management
Quality & Operational Support
Reporting & Process Support
In this role, you will be responsible for handling damage claims, investigating incidents, and supporting the continuous improvement of service quality. You will work closely with customers, carriers, suppliers, and internal teams to ensure claims are accurately processed, issues are resolved, and corrective actions are followed up.
Depending on your qualifications and professional experience, this position may be offered at either the Junior Specialist or Specialist level, with responsibilities aligned to your experience.
Your Responsibilities:
Claims & Incident Management
- Review and classify incoming damage notifications and claims.
- Handle claims according to contractual, legal, and internal procedures.
- Determine liable party, amount of damage and compensation
- Collect and maintain supporting documentation such as photos, reports, and statements.
- Follow up on claims through to resolution and support related administrative processing.
- Analyse damage cases, identify root causes, and support corrective actions.
- Contribute to reducing damage rates and improving service quality
- Communicate with customers, carriers, suppliers, and internal teams on claim-related matters.
- Work with German market and customers, as well as Dutch.
Quality & Operational Support
- Support the handling of operational incidents and quality deviations.
- Coordinate with logistics partners on corrective actions and follow-up activities.
- Identify recurring issues and support solutions to prevent future incidents.
Reporting & Process Support
- Maintain accurate claim data, documentation, and case updates in relevant systems.
- Creating reports/statistics/KPI files/flow charts
- Evaluate business partners service performance based on KPI
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Requirements
- Fluent in German and English, both written and spoken.
- 3+ years of experience in damage & quality management in the finished vehicle sector
- You have relevant working knowledge of commercial law as well as transport law and transport regulations
- You have advanced knowledge of MS Office software
- Advanced negotiation & persuading skills, and analytical thinking
- You currently live in the Amsterdam region.
- Higher vocational education in logistics or good a similar field
- You hold full working rights in the Netherlands. This client can not offer sponsorship for this position.
Salary
€44000-€60000 per month
The company
This global logistics and supply chain enterprise specializes in automotive transportation and freight forwarding, operating its own fleet and specialized shipping hubs.
Application Procedure
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