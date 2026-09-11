Global D&T Category Manager - Freelance
About this role
This is an opportunity to shape the future of global technology procurement within a leading international organization undergoing significant digital transformation. As Global D&T Category Manager, you'll define and execute long-term sourcing strategies across cloud, SaaS, enterprise software, digital platforms, and IT services, while partnering with senior technology leaders to deliver innovation, commercial value, and sustainable growth.
You'll lead high-value global sourcing initiatives, negotiate complex commercial agreements, optimize technology investments, and build strategic supplier partnerships that support business objectives worldwide. This role offers the chance to influence enterprise-wide technology decisions, drive procurement excellence, and work at the intersection of digital innovation, strategy, and commercial leadership in a truly global environment.
Would you be interested in exploring how your experience could contribute to shaping the future of global technology sourcing and digital transformation? Then apply now!
Your responsibilities are to:
- Experience developing and executing strategic sourcing strategies across D&T categories such as SaaS, cloud infrastructure, enterprise software, IT services, and digital platforms;
- Strong commercial negotiation and deal-making skills;
- Track record of leading complex, high-value negotiations with global technology suppliers and structuring innovative commercial models that optimize value and flexibility;
- Deep understanding of technology ecosystems and market trends;
- Knowledge of cloud services (AWS/Azure/GCP), software licensing models, SaaS procurement, enterprise applications, and emerging digital technologies;
- Executive stakeholder management and business partnering capability;
- Ability to influence senior D&T leaders, align global business needs, manage competing priorities, and act as a strategic procurement advisor;
- Strong analytical, strategic, and risk management mindset;
- Ability to translate spend data and market intelligence into category strategies, identify optimization opportunities, and manage supplier, contract, compliance, and technology risks.
Requirements
- A bachelor or Masters degree in Business, Supply Chain, Finance, IT or equivalent. Purchasing and/or Business qualification desirable (CIPS/MBA);
- 7–10+ years of progressive experience in strategic procurement, with a minimum of 5 years dedicated specifically to Global IT/D&T procurement;
- Ability to understand complex D&T transformation projects;
- Good knowledge and broad understanding of global IT supplier market and specific in the domain of ERP and enterprise technology solutions;
- Experience in the IT and/or Professional Services categories;
- Demonstrated experience working within a matrixed, multinational corporate environment, managing cross-border stakeholders and diverse global supplier pools.
Salary
This is an freelance assignment until the end of the year. The role is a temporary contract via independent Recruiters. Further details can be discussed in a personal meeting.
How we'll proceed.
Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.