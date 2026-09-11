Global D&T Category Manager - Freelance

This is an opportunity to shape the future of global technology procurement within a leading international organization undergoing significant digital transformation. As Global D&T Category Manager, you'll define and execute long-term sourcing strategies across cloud, SaaS, enterprise software, digital platforms, and IT services, while partnering with senior technology leaders to deliver innovation, commercial value, and sustainable growth.

You'll lead high-value global sourcing initiatives, negotiate complex commercial agreements, optimize technology investments, and build strategic supplier partnerships that support business objectives worldwide. This role offers the chance to influence enterprise-wide technology decisions, drive procurement excellence, and work at the intersection of digital innovation, strategy, and commercial leadership in a truly global environment.

Would you be interested in exploring how your experience could contribute to shaping the future of global technology sourcing and digital transformation? Then apply now!

Your responsibilities are to: