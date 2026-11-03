Lead Supply Chain Improvement (temporary)

Lead and implement continuous improvement initiatives to optimize end-to-end supply chain processes, tools and ways of working.

Identify operational challenges, analyze performance data and develop practical solutions to improve efficiency and service delivery.

Drive cross-functional collaboration between Supply Chain, Logistics, Planning, Sales, Commercial and Technology teams.

Develop and coordinate improvement plans, set clear objectives and monitor progress against operational KPIs.

Support the implementation of new processes and organizational changes by ensuring clear communication, stakeholder engagement and process readiness.

Build business cases and evaluate improvement opportunities based on their expected operational and financial impact.

Identify opportunities to test new approaches, evaluate results and implement successful improvements on a broader scale.

Manage day-to-day order activities, monitor inventory availability and coordinate shipment execution.

Proactively identify order discrepancies, shipment delays and other operational exceptions, working with relevant stakeholders to resolve issues.

Maintain accurate operational data, master data and process documentation, ensuring consistency across supply chain activities.

Prepare and maintain regular KPI reports, using performance insights to identify improvement opportunities.

Provide operational expertise and support across different EMEA Supply Chain areas according to business priorities.

In this role, you will drive operational excellence by combining hands-on supply chain operations with continuous improvement initiatives. You will focus on optimizing end-to-end supply chain processes, improving cross-functional collaboration and ensuring accurate and efficient seasonal execution across the EMEA marketplace.Working closely with teams across Supply Chain, Logistics, Planning, Commercial and Technology, you will identify operational challenges, develop improvement strategies and translate business priorities into practical solutions. You will also use data, performance metrics and operational insights to identify opportunities, improve service levels and support business objectives.Alongside your improvement responsibilities, you will remain actively involved in day-to-day supply chain activities, including order management, inventory monitoring, shipment tracking and exception resolution.