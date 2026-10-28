Supply Chain Specialist (temporary)
Posted on October 28, 2026
Hilversum
English
Posted on October 28, 2026
About this role
As a Supply Chain Specialist, you will manage the end-to-end supply chain activities for a portfolio of marketplace partners across Central Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA). You will work closely with Supply Chain, Commercial, Sales, Planning, and Marketplace Operations teams to ensure products are available at the right time and that key product launches and seasonal transitions run smoothly.In this role, you will identify potential risks, coordinate solutions across different teams, and use data and market insights to support business decisions. You will contribute to improving operational performance, product availability, and the overall marketplace experience.
Your responsibilities will include:
Your responsibilities will include:
- Managing end-to-end supply chain activities for a portfolio of accounts, products, or key commercial initiatives.
- Collaborating with cross-functional teams to align priorities, resolve challenges, and improve supply chain performance.
- Supporting product launches, seasonal transitions, and other key commercial initiatives by identifying risks and coordinating action plans.
- Analysing data, reports, and marketplace insights to identify opportunities and anticipate potential challenges.
- Supporting decisions that improve product availability, service levels, operational efficiency, and the consumer experience.
- Taking ownership of a specific process or area of responsibility and developing expertise to support best practices.
- Identifying opportunities to simplify processes, improve ways of working, and strengthen operational performance.
- Building strong working relationships with internal stakeholders and contributing to continuous improvement across the supply chain.
Requirements
- Proven experience in Supply Chain, Operations, Planning or Logistics field.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to interpret data and identify opportunities for improvement.
- Ability to manage multiple priorities and solve complex challenges in a fast-paced environment.
- Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively with different teams and stakeholders.
- A proactive and solution-oriented approach, with a strong sense of ownership and responsibility.
- Ability to identify potential risks, coordinate actions, and contribute to effective decision-making.
- An interest in understanding business performance and the connection between supply chain operations and commercial objectives.
- A willingness to learn, develop new expertise, and contribute to continuous process improvement.
- Currently residing in Hilversum or the surrounding area.
Salary
€3960-€4200 per month
The company
Our client is a big player in the retail space.
Application Procedure
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