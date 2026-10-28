Supply Chain Specialist (temporary)

Managing end-to-end supply chain activities for a portfolio of accounts, products, or key commercial initiatives.

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to align priorities, resolve challenges, and improve supply chain performance.

Supporting product launches, seasonal transitions, and other key commercial initiatives by identifying risks and coordinating action plans.

Analysing data, reports, and marketplace insights to identify opportunities and anticipate potential challenges.

Supporting decisions that improve product availability, service levels, operational efficiency, and the consumer experience.

Taking ownership of a specific process or area of responsibility and developing expertise to support best practices.

Identifying opportunities to simplify processes, improve ways of working, and strengthen operational performance.

Building strong working relationships with internal stakeholders and contributing to continuous improvement across the supply chain.

As a Supply Chain Specialist, you will manage the end-to-end supply chain activities for a portfolio of marketplace partners across Central Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA). You will work closely with Supply Chain, Commercial, Sales, Planning, and Marketplace Operations teams to ensure products are available at the right time and that key product launches and seasonal transitions run smoothly.In this role, you will identify potential risks, coordinate solutions across different teams, and use data and market insights to support business decisions. You will contribute to improving operational performance, product availability, and the overall marketplace experience.Your responsibilities will include: