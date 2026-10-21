Temporary Supply Chain - Customer Service Coordinator
About this role
How do you ensure that every product launch runs smoothly, from accurate data to flawless execution? Join an international team where your eye for detail and organisational skills make a real impact!
For an international leader in the food and beverage industry, we are looking for an Activity & Masterdata Specialist to join the team in our factory in Haps for a 6 months assignment.
In this role, you will play a key part in ensuring accurate product data and the smooth coordination of product launches, packaging updates and portfolio changes. You will work closely with various departments, including Supply Chain, Planning, Quality and Finance, to ensure that processes run efficiently and projects are delivered on time. This is an excellent opportunity for someone with a keen eye for detail, strong organisational skills and an interest in Supply Chain to develop their expertise within a dynamic, international environment.
Is this you? Then I would like to get in touch with you!
What will you do:
You manage and maintain accurate product and packaging master data across systems such as SAP, ensuring consistency, completeness and compliance with internal guidelines;
You coordinate new product introductions, packaging artwork changes and product renovations, ensuring all activities are completed on time;
You collaborate with cross-functional teams, including Supply Chain, Planning, Quality, Finance and external logistics partners, to align product data and processes;
You coordinate portfolio changes, including product launches and discontinuations, and manage the phase-in and phase-out of products and packaging;
You monitor project progress, communicate timelines and potential risks, and support scenario planning to minimise operational delays;
You support system testing and factory readiness for product and process changes, ensuring accurate data setup throughout the entire product lifecycle.
Requirements
Who are we looking for:
You have a bachelor's degree in Business Studies, Supply Chain Management or a related field, with 0–3 years of relevant work experience, preferably within Supply Chain;
You have a strong operational understanding of SAP and are proficient in Microsoft Office applications;
You have excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken, and can collaborate effectively with different stakeholders;
You have a strong eye for detail and a high level of accuracy, particularly when managing and validating data;
You are proactive, analytical and confident in questioning requests when necessary to safeguard data quality and integrity;
You are a customer-oriented team player who enjoys working in a dynamic, cross-functional environment and can navigate complex processes with a structured approach.
Salary
The position is for 6 months from the 2nd of November 2026. The salary is between €3500- €4200 gross per month, based on full time employment and knowledge and experience. You will be under contract with Independent Recruiters.
How we will proceed?
Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.