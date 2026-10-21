Temporary Supply Chain - Customer Service Coordinator

How do you ensure that every product launch runs smoothly, from accurate data to flawless execution? Join an international team where your eye for detail and organisational skills make a real impact!

For an international leader in the food and beverage industry, we are looking for an Activity & Masterdata Specialist to join the team in our factory in Haps for a 6 months assignment.

In this role, you will play a key part in ensuring accurate product data and the smooth coordination of product launches, packaging updates and portfolio changes. You will work closely with various departments, including Supply Chain, Planning, Quality and Finance, to ensure that processes run efficiently and projects are delivered on time. This is an excellent opportunity for someone with a keen eye for detail, strong organisational skills and an interest in Supply Chain to develop their expertise within a dynamic, international environment.

Is this you? Then I would like to get in touch with you!

What will you do: