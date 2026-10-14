Dutch NT2 exam: how B1 and B2 levels shape your career

Many EU citizens, European Economic Area (EEA) nationals in the Netherlands skip integration (inburgering) exams entirely. Exempt from legal integration obligations, internationals often assume formal Dutch language testing does not apply to temporary or corporate stays. However, relying solely on English can limit professional mobility over time. When pursuing higher education, securing promotions or qualifying for regulated sectors, the State Examination Dutch as a Second Language (Staatsexamen NT2) is the benchmark that truly counts. "Choosing between Programma I (B1) and Programma II (B2) is fundamentally a career decision," explains Kirill Svavolia, founder of online inburgering website, Inburgering.org. "It is what Dutch universities ask for, what several regulated professions require, and what people take when they want to retrain or move up at work here." Programma I vs Programma II: Mapping your career level According to the Dutch state examination board (College voor Toetsen en Examens - CvTE), the two Staatsexamen NT2 programmes serve distinct educational and career benchmarks. Programma I certifies Dutch proficiency for practical workplace roles or vocational training at the mbo level (senior secondary vocational education).

Programma II targets academic degree courses and professional or management roles at the university of applied sciences (hbo) or university level. Candidates are not required to pass Programma I before sitting Programma II, as they operate as entirely separate qualifications. However, the gap in preparation between the two standards is substantial. "CvTE assumes a candidate knows 4.000 to 5.000 words at B1 and 11.000 to 12.000 words at B2," notes Svavolia. Understanding these expectations helps internationals target the right track for their goals, whether preparing for Staatsexamen NT2 Programma I (B1) or aiming higher with Staatsexamen NT2 Programma II (B2). Healthcare & BIG register requirements in the Netherlands Academic medical professionals like doctors, dentists and pharmacists must demonstrate B2+ proficiency across all four skills for BIG registration. However, Staatsexamen NT2 Programma II on its own does not award B2+. "Candidates pass the highest Dutch state exam and still sit one level below what the BIG register requires," explains Svavolia. B2+ certificates must instead come from BIG-approved private language institutes, such as Taleninstituut Babel, VU-NT2, NedLes, Elycio Talen, BGB Academy or Care Force Language Academy.

Foreign language certificates are not accepted by the BIG register, with the sole exception of the the Certificate of Dutch as a Foreign Language (Certificaat Nederlands als Vreemde Taal - CNaVT). Furthermore, language certificates must be no more than two years old on the day of application, meaning candidates who take an exam too early risk paying for it twice. Outdated online guides often send readers to the General Knowledge and Skills test (AKV-toets), which was officially withdrawn on January 1, 2024. Dutch childcare language standards In childcare, regulations updated on January 1, 2025 require day care staff (pedagogisch medewerkers) to demonstrate 3F (B2) oral skills, while after-school care staff need 2F (B1). Staff working in pre-school education (voorschoolse educatie) also require 3F reading skills. Research published for the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment (SZW) shows 84 percent of childcare workers meet the required level, while 9 percent do not. Existing staff born on or before December 31, 1964 have until January 1, 2028 to comply. While Dutch-educated colleagues prove oral skills with a senior secondary vocational education (mbo-4 diploma), candidates taking the NT2 route sit a four-part exam that marks reading and writing alongside oral communication. Naturalisation myths & Dutch exam logistics Confusing naturalisation requirements with professional qualifications is another common mistake. Naturalisation currently requires A2 Dutch. While the government intends to raise the requirement to B1 by revising the Naturalisation Test Decree (Besluit naturalisatietoets), this administrative decree (algemene maatregel van rijksbestuur) does not require a vote in the House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer). Internationals should check internetconsultatie.nl to track official updates.