Dutch NT2 exam: how B1 and B2 levels shape your career
Many EU citizens, European Economic Area (EEA) nationals in the Netherlands skip integration (inburgering) exams entirely. Exempt from legal integration obligations, internationals often assume formal Dutch language testing does not apply to temporary or corporate stays.
However, relying solely on English can limit professional mobility over time. When pursuing higher education, securing promotions or qualifying for regulated sectors, the State Examination Dutch as a Second Language (Staatsexamen NT2) is the benchmark that truly counts.
"Choosing between Programma I (B1) and Programma II (B2) is fundamentally a career decision," explains Kirill Svavolia, founder of online inburgering website, Inburgering.org. "It is what Dutch universities ask for, what several regulated professions require, and what people take when they want to retrain or move up at work here."
Programma I vs Programma II: Mapping your career level
According to the Dutch state examination board (College voor Toetsen en Examens - CvTE), the two Staatsexamen NT2 programmes serve distinct educational and career benchmarks. Programma I certifies Dutch proficiency for practical workplace roles or vocational training at the mbo level (senior secondary vocational education).
Programma II targets academic degree courses and professional or management roles at the university of applied sciences (hbo) or university level. Candidates are not required to pass Programma I before sitting Programma II, as they operate as entirely separate qualifications.
However, the gap in preparation between the two standards is substantial. "CvTE assumes a candidate knows 4.000 to 5.000 words at B1 and 11.000 to 12.000 words at B2," notes Svavolia. Understanding these expectations helps internationals target the right track for their goals, whether preparing for Staatsexamen NT2 Programma I (B1) or aiming higher with Staatsexamen NT2 Programma II (B2).
Healthcare & BIG register requirements in the Netherlands
Academic medical professionals like doctors, dentists and pharmacists must demonstrate B2+ proficiency across all four skills for BIG registration. However, Staatsexamen NT2 Programma II on its own does not award B2+.
"Candidates pass the highest Dutch state exam and still sit one level below what the BIG register requires," explains Svavolia. B2+ certificates must instead come from BIG-approved private language institutes, such as Taleninstituut Babel, VU-NT2, NedLes, Elycio Talen, BGB Academy or Care Force Language Academy.
Foreign language certificates are not accepted by the BIG register, with the sole exception of the the Certificate of Dutch as a Foreign Language (Certificaat Nederlands als Vreemde Taal - CNaVT). Furthermore, language certificates must be no more than two years old on the day of application, meaning candidates who take an exam too early risk paying for it twice. Outdated online guides often send readers to the General Knowledge and Skills test (AKV-toets), which was officially withdrawn on January 1, 2024.
Dutch childcare language standards
In childcare, regulations updated on January 1, 2025 require day care staff (pedagogisch medewerkers) to demonstrate 3F (B2) oral skills, while after-school care staff need 2F (B1). Staff working in pre-school education (voorschoolse educatie) also require 3F reading skills.
Research published for the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment (SZW) shows 84 percent of childcare workers meet the required level, while 9 percent do not. Existing staff born on or before December 31, 1964 have until January 1, 2028 to comply. While Dutch-educated colleagues prove oral skills with a senior secondary vocational education (mbo-4 diploma), candidates taking the NT2 route sit a four-part exam that marks reading and writing alongside oral communication.
Naturalisation myths & Dutch exam logistics
Confusing naturalisation requirements with professional qualifications is another common mistake. Naturalisation currently requires A2 Dutch. While the government intends to raise the requirement to B1 by revising the Naturalisation Test Decree (Besluit naturalisatietoets), this administrative decree (algemene maatregel van rijksbestuur) does not require a vote in the House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer). Internationals should check internetconsultatie.nl to track official updates.
When planning to sit the Staatsexamen NT2, strategic timing saves months. The exam consists of four computer-based modules costing 50 euros each (200 euros total). "Staggering the four parts saves no money and costs months," warns Svavolia. "Registration opens about eight weeks before the exam date, and results appear in Mijn DUO about five weeks after. One attempt is therefore close to a three-month round trip, and four staggered attempts can fill a year."
Sitting all four parts at once is far more time efficient. Candidates need a converted score of 500 or higher to pass a module, and failed parts can be retaken individually for 50 euros. Once all four parts are passed, DUO sends the diploma by registered post within four weeks. Candidates may bring one dictionary (Van Dale Pocketwoordenboek NT2) to the reading and writing modules, while listening and speaking exams are taken without reference materials.
Balancing exam preparation with a full-time job in the Netherlands
Fitting study hours around a busy career requires a tailored strategy. While reading and listening practice can easily fit into a daily commute or cooking hour, writing and speaking demand targeted feedback.
"The speaking exam has no partner," explains Svavolia. "You speak into a microphone at a computer, with 20 seconds to answer a short task, 30 seconds for a medium one, and two minutes for a set topic in Programma II. It measures a timed monologue rather than a conversation."
Because writing and timed speaking tasks are marked against published CvTE criteria, self-study tools must replicate the actual testing environment. Rebuilding exam modules with exact timing and 500-point scoring allows candidates to practise individual resit modules and receive automated feedback against CvTE rubrics at any hour.
To help busy internationals prepare efficiently, candidates can consult a complete Staatsexamen NT2 guide or access free printable practice summaries to target specific B1 or B2 modules around their work schedule.