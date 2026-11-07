Highly skilled migrants in the Netherlands who purchase extra holiday days could risk their residence permits if their remaining salary falls below the required threshold, the Dutch Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) has warned. The warning comes as new salary requirements and application fees are set to take effect in 2027. Buying extra holiday days could affect Dutch residence permits The IND has announced that it regularly encounters cases where highly skilled migrants receive a lower salary after purchasing additional holiday hours through their employers in its November 5 business newsletter. Highly skilled migrants can still purchase extra leave, provided their remaining salary meets the minimum requirement. To avoid falling below this threshold, the IND advises employers to deduct the cost of additional holiday hours from salary components that do not count towards the requirement, such as holiday allowance or an end-of-year bonus. Before purchasing extra leave, employees should therefore check with their employer whether the deduction would affect their qualifying salary and ensure they continue to meet the requirements of their residence permit.

New Dutch salary requirements and application fees from 2027

The IND has also confirmed that salary requirements and residence permit application fees for highly skilled migrants and EU Blue Card holders will change from January 1, 2027. The minimum gross monthly salary depends on the type of residence permit and the applicant's circumstances. In 2026, highly skilled migrants aged 30 or older must earn at least 5.942 euros per month, while those under 30 must earn at least 4.357 euros. A reduced threshold of 3.122 euros applies to certain recent graduates. The standard EU Blue Card threshold is 5.942 euros, with a reduced threshold of 4.754 euros for eligible graduates. All amounts exclude holiday allowance. Application fees will also be adjusted in 2027. Currently, applying for or extending a highly skilled migrant residence permit or EU Blue Card costs 423 euros. The IND says the updated salary requirements and fees will be available on its official website from January 1, with the new figures published in advance in the Dutch Government Gazette (Staatscourant). What happens when highly skilled migrants change employers? Changing employers can also affect which salary threshold applies. According to the IND, highly skilled migrants must meet the minimum salary requirement in force when their employment with the new employer begins. Those changing jobs in 2027 will therefore need to check the updated thresholds, even if their existing residence permit was issued earlier.