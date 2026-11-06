Dutch integration deadline could be extended over 28-hour work and childcare

The Dutch government wants to give newcomers who work at least 28 hours a week up to three extra years to complete their civic integration requirements. Those unable to attend integration classes because childcare is unavailable could also receive an extension of up to one year.

Who could qualify for extra time to integrate?

According to a letter to parliament from Minister for Work and Participation Thierry Aartsen (VVD), newcomers who work or have worked at least 28 hours a week for a minimum of three months could apply for up to three additional years to complete their integration. The extension would depend on individual circumstances.

The government also wants to give parents of young children up to one extra year if they cannot attend integration classes because childcare is unavailable. According to Aartsen, this issue particularly affects women with asylum residence permits, making it harder for them to learn Dutch and participate in the labour market.

The proposed changes would require amendments to the Civic Integration Regulation 2021 and are expected to take effect in the first half of 2027.