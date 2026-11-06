Dutch integration deadline could be extended over 28-hour work and childcare
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The Dutch government wants to give newcomers who work at least 28 hours a week up to three extra years to complete their civic integration requirements. Those unable to attend integration classes because childcare is unavailable could also receive an extension of up to one year.
Who could qualify for extra time to integrate?
According to a letter to parliament from Minister for Work and Participation Thierry Aartsen (VVD), newcomers who work or have worked at least 28 hours a week for a minimum of three months could apply for up to three additional years to complete their integration. The extension would depend on individual circumstances.
The government also wants to give parents of young children up to one extra year if they cannot attend integration classes because childcare is unavailable. According to Aartsen, this issue particularly affects women with asylum residence permits, making it harder for them to learn Dutch and participate in the labour market.
The proposed changes would require amendments to the Civic Integration Regulation 2021 and are expected to take effect in the first half of 2027.
How does the current three-year integration deadline work?
Under the Civic Integration Act 2021, newcomers who are required to integrate generally have three years to complete their Dutch language exams and other integration requirements. These include learning about Dutch society and participating in activities designed to prepare them for life and work in the Netherlands.
Before the three-year period begins, the municipality assesses each person's circumstances and prepares a Personal Integration and Participation Plan (PIP), which sets out their learning route and requirements. The Education Executive Agency (DUO) then sends a letter confirming when their integration period starts.
According to DUO, extensions are already possible in certain circumstances, including illness, childbirth or delays caused by a municipality or language school. The proposed changes would introduce additional flexibility for people balancing integration with employment or childcare difficulties.
Do the proposed changes apply to all expats?
Not everyone moving to the Netherlands is required to complete civic integration. According to the Dutch government, EU, EEA and Swiss citizens are exempt, as are people who come to the country temporarily for work or study, including many highly skilled migrants.
The proposed extensions primarily target residence permit holders who are required to integrate, particularly those granted asylum in the Netherlands. They would not automatically apply to all internationals working 28 hours a week or parents. The precise eligibility rules will become clearer once the government finalises the amendments.
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