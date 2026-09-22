Moving to the Netherlands: The essential expat guide by De Gruijter & Co.

Relocating to the Netherlands is an exciting step, whether you are moving for a job, family, university or simply a new adventure. While the country consistently attracts international talent thanks to its strong economy, excellent infrastructure and high quality of life, every newcomer should understand several practical considerations before moving. From securing a Dutch residence permit to finding expat housing, international moving experts De Gruijter & Co. answer the most common relocation questions. Can you move to the Netherlands without a job? Whether or not you can relocate to the Netherlands largely depends on your nationality and passport.

Citizens of EU and EEA countries, as well as Switzerland, do not need a Dutch residence permit and are generally free to work in the Netherlands without a work permit. Non-EU nationals typically require a Dutch residence permit or sponsorship under schemes like the Highly Skilled Migrant visa or Startup visa. Before making relocation plans, it is important to understand which immigration route applies to your circumstances and what documentation may be required. Do expats need to speak Dutch to live in the Netherlands? While learning the local language will help you settle in and connect more with your new home, expats do not necessarily have to speak Dutch to live in the Netherlands.

The Netherlands is one of Europe's most international and English-friendly countries, and many expats successfully live and work here by speaking only English. This is particularly true in major hubs like Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague, where English-speaking jobs and international businesses are common. However, learning even basic Dutch can significantly improve everyday life. It can help with interacting with neighbours, local businesses, municipal services and healthcare providers, while also making it easier to build connections outside the international community. How difficult is it to find Dutch housing as an expat? For many newcomers to the Netherlands, navigating the Dutch housing market can be more challenging than the immigration process itself. Demand continues to exceed supply in many parts of the country, particularly in Dutch cities like Amsterdam, Utrecht, Rotterdam and The Hague. Starting to look for housing as early as possible and understanding local market conditions can significantly improve chances of securing accommodation that suits both your budget and lifestyle.