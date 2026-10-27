Separating in the Netherlands: What happens to your residence permit?

Everaert Advocaten is an established immigration law firm based in Amsterdam, specialising in Dutch residency, work permits and citizenship. Sofia Helbing, attorney at Everaert Advocaten, explains what happens to a dependent residence permit following divorce or separation in the Netherlands, and how partners and children can secure independent status.

Many migrants who receive a job offer in the Netherlands and qualify for a work-related residence permit move together with their spouse or registered partner. In most cases, the accompanying partner receives a residence permit linked to the primary visa holder's status. But what happens if the relationship ends? What happens to your permit after separation? If your residence permit is based on a marriage or registered partnership, divorce or separation means you no longer satisfy the conditions of your stay. As a result, your permit can be withdrawn by the Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND). It is therefore essential to determine whether you qualify for an alternative residence permit, such as one based on work or study, or whether you already qualify for permanent residence. For those without an independent source of income, finding an alternative may seem challenging. However, if you have lived in the Netherlands for five years as the partner of someone with a non-temporary right of residence, you may qualify for an independent residence permit on non-temporary humanitarian grounds.

Independent residence after five years in the Netherlands You may qualify for a non-temporary humanitarian residence permit if: You have held a residence permit for at least five years to stay with your spouse or (registered) partner.

Your spouse or (registered) partner is a Dutch citizen or holds a residence permit for a non-temporary purpose at the time of application (for example, a highly skilled migrant permit or European Blue Card).

You have obtained the civic integration diploma.

There has been no legal reason to withdraw your previous residence permit. Why is an independent permit important? The primary advantage of an independent permit is that your right of residence is no longer tied to your former partner. Specifically, it means: You can reside in the Netherlands entirely independently of your former partner.

Your legal status is no longer affected if your former partner fails to meet the requirements of their own permit.

Your purpose of residence is officially considered non-temporary.

You have free access to the Dutch labour market and do not require an employer to sponsor a a work related residence permit. For individuals who have built a life in the Netherlands over several years, this provides crucial security and stability following a divorce or separation.

Contact the immigration specialists at Everaert Advocaten to discuss your personal circumstances. Independent residence for children after one year An important and sometimes overlooked provision in Dutch immigration law applies to minor children (defined in the Netherlands as individuals under 18 years of age). While accompanying partners face a five-year waiting period and mandatory civic integration exams, minor children qualify much sooner and are entirely exempt from integration requirements. In general, a minor child may qualify if: The child has held a Dutch residence permit for at least one year to live with a parent, adoptive parent or foster parent.

The parent is a Dutch national or holds a valid residence permit for a non-temporary purpose.

There are no legal grounds to withdraw the child's previous residence permit. This rule is particularly critical following a separation or divorce. If one parent subsequently decides to leave the Netherlands, a child who has secured an independent humanitarian permit will not lose their right of residence due to that relocation, nor will their status depend on the sponsorship of the other parent. Different rules if your partner is an EU citizen If your residency in the Netherlands is derived from EU law rather than Dutch national immigration law, separate regulations govern relationship breakdown.

Under specific conditions, a non-EU partner may retain their EU right of residence following a divorce or the termination of a relationship. Generally, the marriage or partnership must have lasted for at least three years, including at least one year of cohabitation in the Netherlands. In addition, the applicant must demonstrate sufficient independent financial means or employment or self-employed income to support themselves without relying on public funds. Rights of non-EU children under EU law When a non-EU child holds a right of residence to live with the EU partner of their non-EU parent, the child automatically retains that residency right if the non-EU parent qualifies to keep theirs. If the non-EU parent does not qualify to retain their EU residence right, the child cannot transition to a Dutch permit on non-temporary humanitarian grounds. However, an important exception applies to education: if the child is enrolled in an educational course, they have a legal right to complete their study programme in the Netherlands even if the non-EU parent leaves the country. In practice, this protection frequently applies to students who are 18 or older and no longer classified as legal minors. Children holding EU citizenship Children who hold nationality from an EU or EEA member state reside in the Netherlands by virtue of their own EU citizenship rights. Consequently, their legal right to remain in the country is independent and entirely unaffected by their parents' divorce or separation. Special circumstances Other legal options may also be available in particularly difficult situations, such as cases involving domestic violence. Planning ahead when separating If you are facing divorce or separation, assessing your immigration position as early as possible is essential. In particular, check whether: You have completed the required five years of residence with your partner.

Your partner holds a non-temporary residence status.

You meet the Dutch civic integration requirement.

Your children already qualify for independent status under the one-year rule.

You meet the criteria to retain your EU right of residence. For a visual breakdown of how these rules apply across different situations, consult Everaert Advocaten's residence permit infographic.