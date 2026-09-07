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MFA card to Dutch citizenship: Permanent residence & naturalisation guide

MFA card to Dutch citizenship: Permanent residence & naturalisation guide

Dutch Office Workers
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By Leonie Haenen

Navigating Dutch immigration law can often feel impossible, but the legal experts at Everaert Advocaten explain how and when privileged persons can apply for permanent residence and naturalisation.

Many employees of international organisations in the Netherlands enjoy privileged status. This means they hold an MFA card issued by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs rather than a standard Dutch residence permit. While this status offers benefits while employed, it often raises questions about long-term residence and settlement rights in the Netherlands.

If you hold an MFA card and are considering applying for permanent residence or Dutch citizenship, the pathway differs significantly from standard residence permit holders.

Permanent residence in the Netherlands after 10 years

Dutch law provides a specific route to permanent residence for long-term MFA card holders. Under Article 3.93 of the Aliens Decree 2000 (Vreemdelingenbesluit 2000), privileged persons can become eligible for a permanent residence permit after 10 years of continuous legal residence in the Netherlands.

To qualify, you must demonstrate that you:

Obtaining a permanent residence permit provides long-term security, as your right to remain in the Netherlands will no longer depend on your employer or privileged status. 

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How to apply for Dutch Citizenship after five years on an MFA card

While permanent residence requires 10 years as a person of privileged status, Dutch citizenship through naturalisation may be available after five years if you have worked for an international organisation in the Netherlands and you were registered with the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

However, there is an important condition: you cannot apply for Dutch citizenship while holding privileged status. Before you can naturalise, you must obtain a regular residence permit for a non-temporary purpose.

For example, you can switch to:

Once you transition, the continuous period spent on your MFA card immediately preceding the switch counts toward the five-year requirement for naturalisation. 

Inburgering requirements & ONA exemption for MFA card holders

Whether applying for 10-year permanent residence or five-year naturalisation, you must pass the Dutch civic integration process.

The civic integration examination includes:

Important exemption: MFA-card holders may qualify for an exemption from the ONA. You can request an ONA exemption if you have worked for an international organisation for at least 48 hours per month during the past six months. 

If the exemption is granted, you will not need to complete the labour market orientation component of the civic integration process, making the route towards permanent residence or naturalisation considerably easier.

Understanding these rules and timelines can help you better plan your path to long-term residence in the Netherlands. If you need help preparing your application or naturalisation request, or if you would like assistance with an application, don't hesitate to contact Everaert Advocaten via info@everaert.nl or +3120 752 32 00.

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Leonie Haenen
Leonie Haenen
Leonie primarily assists private individuals. She advises on obtaining Dutch citizenship through naturalization or option, as a partner of a Dutch national, and on dual citizenship. She also assists clients in procedures related to family reunification, permanent residency, and residency as an artist. Leonie joined Everaert Advocaten in 2022. In 2023, she was sworn in as an attorney. Prior to this, she worked as a paralegal at the Amsterdam Court. Leonie obtained her Bachelor of Laws (cum laude) at the University of Amsterdam and her Master in Constitutional and Administrative Law at the Utrecht University. During her master’s, she focused on the intersection of administrative and criminal law. She also obtained a Bachelor of Music at the Amsterdam University of the Arts. Leonie speaks Dutch, English, and Swedish.Read more

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