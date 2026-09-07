MFA card to Dutch citizenship: Permanent residence & naturalisation guide

Navigating Dutch immigration law can often feel impossible, but the legal experts at Everaert Advocaten explain how and when privileged persons can apply for permanent residence and naturalisation.

Many employees of international organisations in the Netherlands enjoy privileged status. This means they hold an MFA card issued by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs rather than a standard Dutch residence permit. While this status offers benefits while employed, it often raises questions about long-term residence and settlement rights in the Netherlands. If you hold an MFA card and are considering applying for permanent residence or Dutch citizenship, the pathway differs significantly from standard residence permit holders. Permanent residence in the Netherlands after 10 years Dutch law provides a specific route to permanent residence for long-term MFA card holders. Under Article 3.93 of the Aliens Decree 2000 (Vreemdelingenbesluit 2000), privileged persons can become eligible for a permanent residence permit after 10 years of continuous legal residence in the Netherlands. To qualify, you must demonstrate that you: Have resided legally in the Netherlands for at least 10 years as a person of privileged status

Have sufficient and sustainable means of income

Have obtained the Dutch civic integration diploma ( inburgeringsdiploma )

Obtaining a permanent residence permit provides long-term security, as your right to remain in the Netherlands will no longer depend on your employer or privileged status. Get expert immigration advice today! How to apply for Dutch Citizenship after five years on an MFA card While permanent residence requires 10 years as a person of privileged status, Dutch citizenship through naturalisation may be available after five years if you have worked for an international organisation in the Netherlands and you were registered with the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs. However, there is an important condition: you cannot apply for Dutch citizenship while holding privileged status. Before you can naturalise, you must obtain a regular residence permit for a non-temporary purpose. For example, you can switch to: A residence permit as the partner of an EU citizen

A residence permit as the partner of a Dutch citizen

A residence permit as a highly skilled migrant with another employer

Once you transition, the continuous period spent on your MFA card immediately preceding the switch counts toward the five-year requirement for naturalisation. Inburgering requirements & ONA exemption for MFA card holders Whether applying for 10-year permanent residence or five-year naturalisation, you must pass the Dutch civic integration process. The civic integration examination includes: Dutch language exams at a minimum A2 level (reading, writing, listening, speaking)

Knowledge of Dutch society (Kennis van de Nederlandse Maatschappij - KNM)

Orientation on the Dutch labour market ( Oriëntatie op de Nederlandse Arbeidsmarkt - ONA) Important exemption: MFA-card holders may qualify for an exemption from the ONA. You can request an ONA exemption if you have worked for an international organisation for at least 48 hours per month during the past six months.

If the exemption is granted, you will not need to complete the labour market orientation component of the civic integration process, making the route towards permanent residence or naturalisation considerably easier.