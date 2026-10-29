Dutch rental housing: What the new CBS figures actually show

A new study by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) found that 21 percent of starter households moving into housing association rentals in 2024 included someone with an asylum residence permit. Across all new households moving into these rentals, the share was 8 percent.

Who moved into these rental homes?

The CBS study covering 2018 to 2024 examines who moved into rental homes owned by housing associations, most of which are social housing. In 2024, new households moved into around 162.000 of these homes. Around 13.000 included someone with an asylum residence permit, known as a status holder (statushouder).

A household with a status holder can be someone living alone or several people living together. Only one member needs to hold an asylum residence permit for the household to count in this category. Other members may be Dutch citizens or other residents.

Of the 162.000 homes, around 42.000 went to “starter households”. Every member must meet CBS’s definition: someone leaving their parents’ household, moving out of institutional accommodation such as asylum reception or becoming a registered resident of the Netherlands during the year. Around 8.800 of these households, or 21 percent, included a status holder. These are part of the overall count of around 13.000, not an additional group.