Us Migration to the Netherlands Has More Than Doubled Since 2024

Population growth in the Netherlands has slowed again in 2026, largely due to fewer people moving to the country. However, new figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reveal a different trend among certain groups, with net migration from the United States and several EU countries on the rise.

Dutch population growth at lowest level since 2020

The population in the Netherlands grew by approximately 62.500 people in the first nine months of 2026, compared with 78.400 during the same period last year. According to Statistics Netherlands (CBS), this was the smallest increase recorded for this period since 2020.

The slowdown was largely driven by a decline in immigration, particularly from Syria. Nearly 14.000 people from Syria registered in the Netherlands between January and September, compared with more than 21.000 a year earlier. Meanwhile, deaths continued to outnumber births, meaning migration remained the only driver of population growth.

Net migration from the US and several EU countries rises

Despite the overall decline in immigration, some groups are showing a different trend. Net migration among US citizens rose to approximately 2.800 in the first nine months of 2026, up from 2.100 during the same period last year. This is more than double the figure recorded in 2024, when the migration balance stood at 1.300.