November 2026: 8 changes coming to the Netherlands

November is bringing several changes to the Netherlands, from higher costs for online orders from outside the EU to more localised weather warnings. Health insurers will also reveal their premiums for 2027, while new rules affecting holiday rentals and other legal changes are on the way. Here are seven changes expats in the Netherlands should know about this November. 1. Online orders from outside the EU become more expensive

From November 1, ordering products from online retailers such as Temu, AliExpress and Shein could become more expensive as the European Union introduces an additional 2 euro handling fee on goods imported from outside the EU. The new charge comes on top of the 3 euro import duty introduced in July 2026 for orders worth up to 150 euros, bringing the combined fees to 5 euros per product category. According to Dutch Customs, the charges are paid by companies importing the goods but businesses may pass these costs on to customers through higher prices or delivery fees. The measures aim to reduce the growing number of small parcels entering the EU and improve customs checks on imported products.

2. Dutch health insurers to announce 2027 premiums



All Dutch health insurers must announce their basic health insurance premiums for 2027 by November 12, giving residents the chance to compare policies before the annual switching deadline. According to the Dutch Ministry of Health, the average monthly premium is expected to rise by 12,50 euros to 169 euros in 2027, although individual insurers set their own rates. The mandatory excess (eigen risico), which adults pay towards certain healthcare costs before insurance coverage kicks in, will also increase from 385 euros to 400 euros.

Health insurer DSW has already announced a premium increase, bringing its monthly rate to 173,25 euros. Residents looking to switch insurers have until December 31, 2026, to cancel their existing policy or arrange a switch through their new provider. 3. KNMI to introduce more localised weather warnings

From November 2, the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) plans to introduce more targeted weather warnings, replacing province-wide alerts with warnings for smaller, more specific areas. Currently, entire provinces can receive a weather warning even when dangerous conditions are only expected in certain locations. Under the new system, the KNMI will use flexible warning areas to show more precisely where severe weather, such as thunderstorms, heavy rainfall or icy conditions, is expected. Residents will also be able to check whether warnings apply to their area through the KNMI website and receive notifications for their current location or saved places through the KNMI app.