November 2026: 8 changes coming to the Netherlands
November is bringing several changes to the Netherlands, from higher costs for online orders from outside the EU to more localised weather warnings. Health insurers will also reveal their premiums for 2027, while new rules affecting holiday rentals and other legal changes are on the way. Here are seven changes expats in the Netherlands should know about this November.
1. Online orders from outside the EU become more expensive
From November 1, ordering products from online retailers such as Temu, AliExpress and Shein could become more expensive as the European Union introduces an additional 2 euro handling fee on goods imported from outside the EU.
The new charge comes on top of the 3 euro import duty introduced in July 2026 for orders worth up to 150 euros, bringing the combined fees to 5 euros per product category. According to Dutch Customs, the charges are paid by companies importing the goods but businesses may pass these costs on to customers through higher prices or delivery fees.
The measures aim to reduce the growing number of small parcels entering the EU and improve customs checks on imported products.
2. Dutch health insurers to announce 2027 premiums
All Dutch health insurers must announce their basic health insurance premiums for 2027 by November 12, giving residents the chance to compare policies before the annual switching deadline.
According to the Dutch Ministry of Health, the average monthly premium is expected to rise by 12,50 euros to 169 euros in 2027, although individual insurers set their own rates. The mandatory excess (eigen risico), which adults pay towards certain healthcare costs before insurance coverage kicks in, will also increase from 385 euros to 400 euros.
Health insurer DSW has already announced a premium increase, bringing its monthly rate to 173,25 euros. Residents looking to switch insurers have until December 31, 2026, to cancel their existing policy or arrange a switch through their new provider.
3. KNMI to introduce more localised weather warnings
From November 2, the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) plans to introduce more targeted weather warnings, replacing province-wide alerts with warnings for smaller, more specific areas.
Currently, entire provinces can receive a weather warning even when dangerous conditions are only expected in certain locations. Under the new system, the KNMI will use flexible warning areas to show more precisely where severe weather, such as thunderstorms, heavy rainfall or icy conditions, is expected.
Residents will also be able to check whether warnings apply to their area through the KNMI website and receive notifications for their current location or saved places through the KNMI app.
4. Airbnb introduces stricter rules for hosts
From November 20, Airbnb hosts in the Netherlands and elsewhere will face stricter rules on what they can ask guests to do during their stay and before checking out.
Under the new policy, hosts will generally no longer be allowed to require guests to strip beds, wash and put away dishes or take rubbish offsite. However, they can still ask guests to put used dishes in the sink, gather towels and separate their rubbish.
Hosts must also clearly disclose all house rules before a reservation is made and cannot introduce additional requirements afterwards. The changes apply to all bookings made on or after November 20, 2026.
5. Stricter rules planned for buy now, pay later services
From November 20, the Netherlands is expected to introduce stricter rules for buy now, pay later services such as Klarna and Riverty, giving consumers greater protection when shopping online.
Under the proposed legislation, providers will be required to verify customers' ages and assess whether they can afford to repay their purchases. This could involve checking existing debts and payment arrears through the Dutch Credit Registration Bureau (BKR). People under 18 years old will not be allowed to use these services.
The changes would also bring buy now, pay later providers under the supervision of the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM). However, the legislation still requires Senate approval before it can take effect.
6. Healthcare coverage changes for early retirees living abroad
From November 1, people receiving an early retirement pension or bridging benefit from the Netherlands will no longer be eligible to register for healthcare coverage through the Dutch CAK agency if they live in or move to another EU/EEA country or Switzerland.
According to the CAK, the change only affects new applicants. People already insured through the scheme before November 1 will retain their coverage, while those affected by the new rules will need to arrange health insurance in their country of residence.
People receiving the Dutch state pension (AOW) or certain statutory benefits, such as disability benefits, may still qualify for healthcare coverage through the CAK.
7. Dutch citizenship application rules updated
From November 1, updated Dutch citizenship guidelines will clarify how certain driving bans are assessed when applying for naturalisation or Dutch nationality through the option procedure.
Under the updated guidelines, a driving ban of less than 60 days imposed as a criminal penalty will not, on its own, lead to an application being rejected. However, multiple bans of at least 30 days each, totalling 90 days or more, may still affect eligibility.
The changes also clarify that applicants using the option procedure must immediately inform their municipality of any changes in circumstances that could affect their residence permit. These are specific updates to application procedures rather than a broader reform of Dutch citizenship requirements.
8. Christmas markets begin opening across the Netherlands
The festive season is getting underway in the Netherlands, with some of the country's most popular Christmas markets opening their doors in November.
The famous underground Christmas markets in Valkenburg open on November 13, while Magical Maastricht transforms the city's Vrijthof square into a winter wonderland from November 27. Visitors can look forward to festive stalls, seasonal treats and Christmas decorations, with more markets across the Netherlands opening throughout December.
Valkenburg's festivities continue into early January 2027, while Magical Maastricht runs until December 27.
Editor at IamExpat Media