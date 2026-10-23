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New Airbnb rules to limit chores for guests in the Netherlands

New Airbnb rules to limit chores for guests in the Netherlands

New Airbnb Rules to Limit Chores for Guests in the Netherlands

Image credit: Sadi Hockmuller / Shutterstock.com

By
Isabella Jacobsen
Fatma Nur Ozturk

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Airbnb is introducing new limits on what hosts can ask guests to do, applying to bookings made on or after November 20, 2026. Hosts will no longer be able to ask guests to strip beds, take rubbish offsite or wash and put away dishes. Airbnb hosts must also be transparent about all house rules before booking.

House rules must be clear & reasonable

Under the new policy, Airbnb hosts can only ask guests to follow reasonable house rules and requests disclosed before booking. Rules for hosts include not asking guests to do chores that take significant effort, or tasks a cleaner would do.

Based on Airbnb’s new requirements, guests should not be required to:

  • Strip the bed, take rubbish offsite, wash and put away dishes, or do any other task a cleaner would do
  • Accept restricted access to anything advertised in the listing, or pay extra for it, as fees for advertised features must be included in the price shown upon booking
  • Pay fines or other penalties to the host
  • Deal with new house rules or requests added after booking, whether it is in person or via written messages
  • Sign separate contracts or hand over personal information such as a government ID, except if it is a legal requirement under certain circumstances.

Airbnb may add a warning to the listing, make it appear less often in search results, or take other action under its terms of service. This can include cancelling bookings, removing "superhost" status, or suspending the host's account.

Local circumstances may justify exceptions

Airbnb acknowledges that some requests may be reasonable because of local conditions. The company will assess each listing based on its circumstances, including the type of stay and any relevant local considerations.

Airbnb can grant exceptions to general guidelines if, for example, it is reasonable to ask guests to limit water use because of local drought restrictions. It may also be acceptable to ask guests to dispose of rubbish in an animal-proof container in a country known to have bears. In both cases, the request reflects local conditions rather than the host’s preference.

Exceptions for listings are not automatically granted to all hosts. Airbnb stresses they "may" grant hosts exceptions to the new policy, and that all rules are to be disclosed in the listing before any bookings are made.

What guests & hosts in the Netherlands need to know

Rules on holiday rentals in the Netherlands depend on the municipality, with local requirements applying alongside Airbnb’s new policy.

In Amsterdam, for example, hosts need a registration number and a holiday rental permit. They must also report each rental period before their guests arrive, according to the municipality's guidance.

People booking short-term accommodation in the Netherlands should check the house rules before booking. Airbnb may take relevant local considerations into account when assessing whether a host’s requests are reasonable.

Hosts must make their house rules and requests clear in their listings for bookings made on or after November 20. Any necessary chores must also comply with Airbnb’s new requirements.

This article originally featured on IamExpat Germany.

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Isabella Jacobsen
Isabella Jacobsen

Editorial assistant intern at IamExpat Media

Isabella Jacobsen is an assistant editor intern balancing her time between the IamExpat office and the lecture halls at the University of Amsterdam, where she is pursuing a Master’s in political journalism. Growing up moving between Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Dubai, Cyprus, Denmark, and the Netherlands shaped a lifelong curiosity about how stories are told across different cultures. Before settling in Amsterdam, she earned her bachelor’s in media and communication from Erasmus University Rotterdam, which included an exchange semester studying journalism and broadcasting at National Chengchi University in Taiwan. Driven by a constant desire to learn and take on new challenges, she is always looking for the next angle to explore. Read more
Fatma Nur Ozturk
Fatma Nur Ozturk

Editor at IamExpat Media

Fatma Nur is a News Editor at IamExpat with a background in translation, journalism and linguistics. Having called Türkiye, Kosovo, the United States and the Netherlands home, she has developed a fascination with the ways language and culture shape our lives. When she's not exploring stories in the newsroom, she can usually be found on a theatre stage or making music with her orchestra. Her most discerning critic, however, remains her cat, Pars. Read more

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