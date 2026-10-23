Airbnb is introducing new limits on what hosts can ask guests to do, applying to bookings made on or after November 20, 2026. Hosts will no longer be able to ask guests to strip beds, take rubbish offsite or wash and put away dishes. Airbnb hosts must also be transparent about all house rules before booking.

House rules must be clear & reasonable

Under the new policy, Airbnb hosts can only ask guests to follow reasonable house rules and requests disclosed before booking. Rules for hosts include not asking guests to do chores that take significant effort, or tasks a cleaner would do.

Based on Airbnb’s new requirements, guests should not be required to:

Strip the bed, take rubbish offsite, wash and put away dishes, or do any other task a cleaner would do

Accept restricted access to anything advertised in the listing, or pay extra for it, as fees for advertised features must be included in the price shown upon booking

Pay fines or other penalties to the host

Deal with new house rules or requests added after booking, whether it is in person or via written messages

Sign separate contracts or hand over personal information such as a government ID, except if it is a legal requirement under certain circumstances.

Airbnb may add a warning to the listing, make it appear less often in search results, or take other action under its terms of service. This can include cancelling bookings, removing "superhost" status, or suspending the host's account.