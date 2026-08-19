OpenAI to show ChatGPT ads in the Netherlands from next week

OpenAI has announced that ChatGPT users in Europe will be shown in-chat ads starting next week. This applies to users of the free and cheapest subscription plans.

ChatGPT ads expand to Europe

From next week, between August 24 to 30, OpenAI will show advertisements to ChatGPT users in 31 European countries, including the Netherlands, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Austria, the artificial intelligence company announced. The exact start date has not been specified.

OpenAI has already been testing ads in the US for six months. Since then, it has gradually expanded to other markets, including the UK, Canada, Australia and Japan. Now comes the “largest expansion to date” with the addition of European markets.

Ads will be shown to users on ChatGPT's Free and Go plans. The Go plan is the cheapest paid plan, costing 8 euros per month. Anyone who wants to avoid ads will need to upgrade to the 23-euro Plus subscription or the Pro plan, starting from 103 euros per month.