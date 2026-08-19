Temu and Shein orders drop in the Netherlands after EU tax

People in the Netherlands are buying items from Chinese webshops, such as Temu and Shein, less often because of the 3-euro levy the EU introduced in July.

EU tax reduces e-commerce parcel numbers in the Netherlands

Based on an RTL Nieuws survey, 46 percent of residents in the Netherlands order goods from Chinese webshops, such as Temu, Shein and AliExpress, less often since the introduction of the EU tax on e-commerce parcels, reports NL Times.

Since July 1, 2026, a customs duty applies to packages valued at up to 150 euros that enter the EU from outside the bloc. Customers are charged 3 euros per item type; so if a parcel contains a t-shirt and two pairs of shoes, the levy would be 6 euros.

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The EU introduced the tax in hopes of reducing the number of incoming packages from online stores, especially those in China. The Netherlands was set to introduce its own separate surcharge on non-EU packages, but scrapped these plans earlier this year.