Dutch rental sites charge house hunters to contact agents, investigation finds

Some rental websites in the Netherlands require house hunters to pay a subscription before contacting a letting agent, even when the same property is advertised on other platforms where applicants can respond for free.

Paid subscriptions to respond to rental listings in the Netherlands

An investigation by De Telegraaf, found that some rental platforms require a paid subscription before applicants can contact the agent or landlord advertising a property. Huurwoningen confirms that it gathers listings from across the Netherlands and requires a Premium account to access advertisers’ contact details.

One example was a studio on Wittebollestraat in Tilburg, listed on both Huurwoningen and Rentumo for 656 euros per month, excluding service charges.

Although both platforms invited people looking for a rental home in the Netherlands to get in touch and arrange a viewing, applicants first had to create an account and take out a subscription before sending a message.