Almere vacancy tax: empty homes face 2.000 euro yearly bill

The city of Almere is set to be one of the first Dutch municipalities to implement a vacancy tax on homeowners who leave their property vacant for a long time. From 2027, owners of empty homes will have to pay 2.000 euros per year, increasing to 16.000 euros in 2028.

Vacant homes in Almere to be taxed from 2027

The municipality of Almere has announced that from January 1, 2027, residents who own homes that have been sitting empty for a year or longer will have to pay a vacancy tax of 2.000 euros per home per year.

The alderman has said that the vacancy tax will likely increase to 16.000 euros in 2028, reports RTL Nieuws. Homeowners to whom the tax will apply will receive a letter so they are aware and can take measures to remedy the situation beforehand. In Almere, around 400 homes are vacant.

"We are building plenty of new homes, but we must also make full use of existing homes. The fact that 400 homes are standing vacant during a time of housing shortage is sufficient reason to take action. Every home counts," said Almere alderman of housing Paul Tang.