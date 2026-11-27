More than four in 10 parents in the Netherlands help pay their adult children's rent or mortgage, according to new research. With housing and everyday living costs putting pressure on young adults, many parents are also feeling the financial strain. Four in 10 parents contribute to children's housing costs According to research commissioned by Dutch digital bank bunq, 42 percent of surveyed parents in the Netherlands make regular monthly contributions towards their adult children's rent or mortgage payments. The international study surveyed 6.038 parents across seven European countries, including 771 respondents from the Netherlands. All participants were aged 35 or older and had at least one adult child. Financial support extends beyond housing costs, however. Half of the respondents regularly help pay for their children's groceries, while 44 percent contribute towards phone bills and 33 percent towards insurance costs. Almost one in five (19 percent) also help pay for streaming subscriptions.

Financially supporting adult children takes its toll on parents Of the parents who financially support their children on a monthly basis, 35 percent contribute between 1.500 and 6.000 euros a year, while 4 percent provide more than 6.000 euros annually. However, this financial support does not come without consequence. More than half of the respondents reported experiencing financial stress at least occasionally as a result of supporting their children, with one in five experiencing high or very high levels of stress. Many parents are also making sacrifices in their own lives to support their children. According to the survey, 21 percent go on holiday less frequently, 17 percent have had to dip into their savings and 6 percent have even borrowed money to help their children financially. Family wealth plays growing role in Dutch housing market The shortage of affordable housing in the Netherlands is also making it harder for young adults to live independently. According to bunq's research, 19 percent of surveyed parents said that at least one of their children had moved back into the family home after previously living independently.