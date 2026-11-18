Grocery prices in the Netherlands could rise by 4 to 7 percent in 2027, according to retail professor Laurens Sloot. The forecast comes after fierce competition between Dutch supermarkets has made some everyday budget groceries cheaper.

Budget supermarket products have become cheaper in the Netherlands

Some everyday groceries have become considerably cheaper in recent months as Dutch supermarkets compete to attract budget-conscious shoppers. Supermarkets are closely monitoring competitors' prices and lowering their own to keep customers from shopping elsewhere, according to NOS.

A Consumentenbond price comparison found that budget products became an average of 6 percent cheaper over the past year, while branded products increased in price by 2 percent. The consumer organisation compared more than 100 budget products across 13 supermarket chains in the Netherlands.

Rice, pasta and canned vegetables were among the products that saw significant price drops. However, not all budget groceries became cheaper, with products such as coffee and chocolate becoming more expensive.