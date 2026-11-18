Supermarket prices in the Netherlands expected to rise in 2027
See more IamExpat articles in your Google search results
Add IamExpat to Google News
Grocery prices in the Netherlands could rise by 4 to 7 percent in 2027, according to retail professor Laurens Sloot. The forecast comes after fierce competition between Dutch supermarkets has made some everyday budget groceries cheaper.
Budget supermarket products have become cheaper in the Netherlands
Some everyday groceries have become considerably cheaper in recent months as Dutch supermarkets compete to attract budget-conscious shoppers. Supermarkets are closely monitoring competitors' prices and lowering their own to keep customers from shopping elsewhere, according to NOS.
A Consumentenbond price comparison found that budget products became an average of 6 percent cheaper over the past year, while branded products increased in price by 2 percent. The consumer organisation compared more than 100 budget products across 13 supermarket chains in the Netherlands.
Rice, pasta and canned vegetables were among the products that saw significant price drops. However, not all budget groceries became cheaper, with products such as coffee and chocolate becoming more expensive.
Dutch grocery prices could rise again in 2027
However, the period of cheaper groceries could soon come to an end. Supermarkets and suppliers are currently negotiating purchasing prices for 2027, while manufacturers face rising costs for raw materials and energy. "I wouldn't be surprised if prices started rising by 4 to 7 percent from January," Sloot told NRC.
Rabobank also expects food prices to rise, forecasting an average increase of 4,5 percent in 2027. The bank found that grocery prices rose by 0,4 percent between late September and late October, following six months of stable or falling prices.
Both predictions suggest that households in the Netherlands could face higher grocery bills in 2027, although the exact increases remain uncertain.
Donate to help us keep IamExpat free, reliable, and accessible to all internationals in the Netherlands.
Editor at IamExpat Media