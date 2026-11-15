Dog owners in 18 municipalities could pay less tax in 2027

Dog owners in 18 municipalities in the Netherlands could soon have one less tax to worry about, as local authorities plan to abolish dog tax (hondenbelasting) in 2027. The levy has been gradually disappearing, with fewer than a third of municipalities still charging it in 2026.

Which Dutch municipalities plan to scrap dog tax in 2027?

According to a survey by RTL Nieuws, 18 Dutch municipalities intend to abolish dog tax in 2027. Figures from the Centre for Research on Local Government Economics (COELO) show that 100 municipalities still levy the tax in 2026.

The municipalities are Amersfoort, Culemborg, Doesburg, Echt-Susteren, Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht, Lisse, Ouder-Amstel, Rheden, Sluis, Smallingerland, Stede Broec, Utrecht, Venlo, Vlissingen, Wassenaar, Westervoort, Wijdemeren and Zwartewaterland.

Some municipalities have already confirmed the change. Venlo will stop charging dog tax from January 1, 2027, following a gradual reduction in recent years, while Wassenaar's municipal council has also approved its abolition. Utrecht's municipal council approved the measure on November 12.