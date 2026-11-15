Dog owners in 18 municipalities could pay less tax in 2027
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Dog owners in 18 municipalities in the Netherlands could soon have one less tax to worry about, as local authorities plan to abolish dog tax (hondenbelasting) in 2027. The levy has been gradually disappearing, with fewer than a third of municipalities still charging it in 2026.
Which Dutch municipalities plan to scrap dog tax in 2027?
According to a survey by RTL Nieuws, 18 Dutch municipalities intend to abolish dog tax in 2027. Figures from the Centre for Research on Local Government Economics (COELO) show that 100 municipalities still levy the tax in 2026.
The municipalities are Amersfoort, Culemborg, Doesburg, Echt-Susteren, Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht, Lisse, Ouder-Amstel, Rheden, Sluis, Smallingerland, Stede Broec, Utrecht, Venlo, Vlissingen, Wassenaar, Westervoort, Wijdemeren and Zwartewaterland.
Some municipalities have already confirmed the change. Venlo will stop charging dog tax from January 1, 2027, following a gradual reduction in recent years, while Wassenaar's municipal council has also approved its abolition. Utrecht's municipal council approved the measure on November 12.
How much do dog owners pay in the Netherlands?
The amount dog owners pay varies considerably depending on where they live. According to figures from the Centre for Research on Local Government Economics (COELO), Katwijk charges the highest dog tax in 2026, at 142,18 euros per year for one dog. Tilburg follows at 132,28 euros, while dog owners in Simpelveld pay just 21,96 euros.
The tax has been gradually disappearing across the country. According to the COELO, 72 percent of Dutch municipalities charged dog tax in 2010, compared to just 29 percent in 2026.
Dog tax revenue is not earmarked for dog-related services. Instead, it goes into municipal budgets and can be spent on general public services rather than exclusively on dog parks, waste bins or cleaning up after pets. This is one reason some municipalities are abolishing the tax, arguing that it is unfair to charge dog owners for services that benefit everyone.
Registering your dog in the Netherlands
According to the Dutch Tax Administration (Belastingdienst), dog owners living in municipalities that still charge hondenbelasting must register their pets with their municipality. Failing to do so could result in a fine. Residents should check their municipality's website to find out whether the tax will still apply in 2027.
Abolishing dog tax does not change the national rules on pet registration. All dogs in the Netherlands must be microchipped and registered, while an EU pet passport is also required for newly acquired dogs. Owners can find more information about these requirements on the Dutch government's website.
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Editor at IamExpat Media