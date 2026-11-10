Thousands of Dutch pensions go unclaimed as workers move abroad

People who have worked in several European countries are struggling to track down their pension entitlements, as a European tracking service still lacks Dutch pension records. This means international workers may have to contact multiple pension providers to find out how much pension they have built up ahead of retirement.

Thousands of pensions remain unclaimed in the Netherlands

People who spend parts of their careers in different European countries can build up several pension entitlements, but there is no central service showing them all in one place. Financial services professor Lisa Brüggen told NOS that even comparing Dutch and German pension statements is difficult because the amounts are calculated differently.

The problem is also reflected in figures from Dutch pension fund ABP, which revealed in February that around 18.000 people who reached the Dutch state pension (AOW) age at least five years ago have yet to claim their ABP retirement pension. Some have moved abroad without updating their contact details.

While not all these cases involve international workers, they highlight the risk of leaving pension entitlements unclaimed. People who have worked in several countries may need to contact multiple pension providers to find out what they are entitled to when they retire.