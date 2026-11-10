Thousands of Dutch pensions go unclaimed as workers move abroad
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People who have worked in several European countries are struggling to track down their pension entitlements, as a European tracking service still lacks Dutch pension records. This means international workers may have to contact multiple pension providers to find out how much pension they have built up ahead of retirement.
Thousands of pensions remain unclaimed in the Netherlands
People who spend parts of their careers in different European countries can build up several pension entitlements, but there is no central service showing them all in one place. Financial services professor Lisa Brüggen told NOS that even comparing Dutch and German pension statements is difficult because the amounts are calculated differently.
The problem is also reflected in figures from Dutch pension fund ABP, which revealed in February that around 18.000 people who reached the Dutch state pension (AOW) age at least five years ago have yet to claim their ABP retirement pension. Some have moved abroad without updating their contact details.
While not all these cases involve international workers, they highlight the risk of leaving pension entitlements unclaimed. People who have worked in several countries may need to contact multiple pension providers to find out what they are entitled to when they retire.
European pension tracking system still missing Dutch data
A European initiative called Find Your Pension aims to make it easier for people who have worked in multiple countries to find their pension entitlements in one place. However, the service is still under development, and Dutch pension data is not yet connected.
According to NOS, Dutch pension legislation must first be amended to ensure personal information can be shared securely. "The government is working hard to ensure that the Netherlands can also join," a spokesperson for the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment told NOS. However, Stefan Taubert, director of the Dutch pension register, considers participation before 2028 unlikely.
The service currently offers only limited access to personal pension information from Belgium and France, with users reporting difficulties retrieving their details. This means people who have worked across Europe will still need to track down much of their pension information themselves.
How to check your Dutch pension if you have worked abroad
People who have lived or worked in the Netherlands can check their Dutch pension entitlements through Mijnpensioenoverzicht. The website provides an overview of the Dutch state pension (AOW) and pensions accumulated through Dutch employers, but does not include pension entitlements built up in other countries.
According to the Social Insurance Bank (SVB), people generally accumulate two percent of a full AOW pension for each year they are insured under the Dutch system. A full pension requires 50 years of insurance, meaning those who moved to the Netherlands later in life may receive a reduced AOW pension.
People who have worked in other countries should contact the relevant pension providers in those countries to check their entitlements. For state pensions accumulated across several EU countries, the European Commission recommends seeking information at least six months before retirement, as processing claims can take time.
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