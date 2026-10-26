PostNL parcels from Asia fall 32% as EU import fees rise

PostNL has reported a further drop in international parcel deliveries, mainly from Asian webshops, following the introduction of new EU import charges in July. An additional fee expected in November will make these shipments more expensive.

PostNL sees sharp fall in international parcels

PostNL’s international parcel volumes, mainly from Asian webshops, fell by almost 32 percent in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the same period last year. In its quarterly update, the company attributed the decline largely to the EU import rules introduced on July 1.

The rules introduced a 3-euro customs duty per product category on e-commerce shipments worth up to 150 euros arriving from outside the EU. PostNL said Asian webshops were adjusting their sales strategies and shipping processes in response.

Fewer parcels arriving directly from Asia do not necessarily mean fewer purchases. Dutch Customs says companies are increasingly importing goods in bulk and storing them in European warehouses, from which they fulfil online orders. These bulk imports remain subject to normal customs duties and VAT.