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PostNL parcels from Asia fall 32% as EU import fees rise

PostNL parcels from Asia fall 32% as EU import fees rise

Post Nl Parcels From Asia Fall 32% as Eu Import Fees Rise

Image credit: Koshiro K / Shutterstock.com

By Fatma Nur Ozturk

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PostNL has reported a further drop in international parcel deliveries, mainly from Asian webshops, following the introduction of new EU import charges in July. An additional fee expected in November will make these shipments more expensive.

PostNL sees sharp fall in international parcels

PostNL’s international parcel volumes, mainly from Asian webshops, fell by almost 32 percent in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the same period last year. In its quarterly update, the company attributed the decline largely to the EU import rules introduced on July 1.

The rules introduced a 3-euro customs duty per product category on e-commerce shipments worth up to 150 euros arriving from outside the EU. PostNL said Asian webshops were adjusting their sales strategies and shipping processes in response.

Fewer parcels arriving directly from Asia do not necessarily mean fewer purchases. Dutch Customs says companies are increasingly importing goods in bulk and storing them in European warehouses, from which they fulfil online orders. These bulk imports remain subject to normal customs duties and VAT.

Non-EU parcel charges set to rise again

An additional 2-euro handling fee is expected to apply to low-value e-commerce shipments from outside the EU from November. The fee will help cover the cost of processing and checking imported goods.

According to Dutch Customs, the charge will apply per product category, on top of the existing 3-euro customs duty. An order containing a t-shirt and a pair of shoes would therefore attract 10 euros in combined charges.

The additional handling fee will not apply to regular bulk imports, which remain subject to normal customs duties and VAT. This gives webshops a financial incentive to import goods in larger shipments before selling them from warehouses within the EU.

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Fatma Nur Ozturk
Fatma Nur Ozturk

Editor at IamExpat Media

Fatma Nur is a News Editor at IamExpat with a background in translation, journalism and linguistics. Having called Türkiye, Kosovo, the United States and the Netherlands home, she has developed a fascination with the ways language and culture shape our lives. When she's not exploring stories in the newsroom, she can usually be found on a theatre stage or making music with her orchestra. Her most discerning critic, however, remains her cat, Pars. Read more

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