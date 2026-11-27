Banking without a smartphone is getting harder in the Netherlands
Managing your finances without a smartphone is becoming increasingly difficult in the Netherlands. The consumers' association Consumentenbond has raised concerns over some Dutch banks making their mobile apps compulsory for certain banking services.
Which Dutch banks are moving towards app-only services?
After receiving dozens of complaints from bank customers, Consumentenbond investigated the availability of smartphone-free banking services at five Dutch banks.
Since October 2026, ING customers have been unable to use their ING Scanner, a physical authentication device, to approve payments made via Wero (formerly iDEAL). Instead, they must use the bank's mobile app.
How Dutch banks explain their app requirements
According to ING, it is not technically possible to support Wero on the Scanner, although the device remains available for other banking services. The bank told NOS that less than one percent of its iDEAL payments were made using the Scanner. Customers without the app can still pay by invoice, bank transfer or credit card where these options are available.
ASN Bank plans to introduce the same requirement in 2028, explaining that its physical authentication device will not support Wero once the transition from iDEAL is complete. Customers will still be able to use other payment methods.
Triodos Bank is gradually phasing out its physical authentication device. New customers already need a smartphone to open an account, log in and approve payments. Speaking to ANP, Triodos said it considers its mobile app the safest and, for most customers, the easiest way to bank. The bank will, however, continue to provide physical authentication devices to existing customers who are unable to use the app.
ABN AMRO and Rabobank still offer alternatives for almost all of the banking services examined by Consumentenbond.
Consumentenbond calls for alternatives to banking apps
While mobile banking offers convenience, not everyone wants to rely on a smartphone to manage their finances. In a survey of 3.830 Consumentenbond panel members, 86 percent of respondents said there should always be a fully functional alternative to mobile apps for essential services.
Consumentenbond is therefore calling on ING and ASN Bank to reconsider their decisions and allow customers to authorise Wero payments using their physical authentication devices.
New European legislation could soon make such alternatives mandatory. New EU rules could soon make such alternatives mandatory. Under the Payment Services Regulation (PSR), which is expected to apply from 2028, banks will no longer be allowed to require customers to use a smartphone to authenticate payments, unless they have explicitly opted for app-only banking services.
Editor at IamExpat Media