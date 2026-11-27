Managing your finances without a smartphone is becoming increasingly difficult in the Netherlands. The consumers' association Consumentenbond has raised concerns over some Dutch banks making their mobile apps compulsory for certain banking services.

Which Dutch banks are moving towards app-only services?

After receiving dozens of complaints from bank customers, Consumentenbond investigated the availability of smartphone-free banking services at five Dutch banks.

Since October 2026, ING customers have been unable to use their ING Scanner, a physical authentication device, to approve payments made via Wero (formerly iDEAL). Instead, they must use the bank's mobile app.

How Dutch banks explain their app requirements

According to ING, it is not technically possible to support Wero on the Scanner, although the device remains available for other banking services. The bank told NOS that less than one percent of its iDEAL payments were made using the Scanner. Customers without the app can still pay by invoice, bank transfer or credit card where these options are available.