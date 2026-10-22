DSW announces record health insurance premium rise for 2027
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Health insurer DSW will raise its basic insurance premium by 14,75 euros to 173,25 euros a month in 2027. As the first insurer in the Netherlands to announce its rates for next year, the company confirmed that this is the largest euro increase in its history.
DSW health insurance to cost 177 euros more a year
DSW’s basic insurance premium will rise from 158,50 euros a month in 2026 to 173,25 euros in 2027, according to the insurer’s announcement. This is an increase of approximately 9,3 percent, bringing the annual premium to 2.079 euros, up by 177 euros.
The insurer will keep its supplementary insurance premiums unchanged in 2027. These optional policies cover certain healthcare costs outside the basic insurance package.
Why is DSW raising its premium?
DSW attributes the increase to growing demand for healthcare, higher wages and other rising costs, alongside cuts to the government budget available to health insurers. A one-off surplus in the national Health Insurance Fund helped it keep premiums unchanged for 2026, so the insurer says the new premium reflects cost increases from both years.
DSW is drawing 25 million euros from its reserves to limit the monthly increase to 14,75 euros. The insurer says positive investment returns also allow it to keep supplementary insurance premiums unchanged.
Other health insurance premiums due by November 12
All health insurers must announce their basic insurance premiums and conditions for 2027 by November 12. Each insurer sets its own rates, so DSW’s increase does not determine how much people insured elsewhere will pay.
Anyone switching insurers must ensure their existing policy is cancelled by December 31, 2026. If policyholders switch before this deadline, their new provider will handle the cancellation automatically. Those who cancel independently by December 31 have until January 31, 2027, to take out a new policy, with coverage applying retrospectively from January 1, 2027.
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Editor at IamExpat Media