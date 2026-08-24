Health insurance in the Netherlands: 6 things every newcomer needs to know

Moving to the Netherlands comes with plenty of practical challenges, from finding a place to live to registering with the local municipality. Another important part of settling in is understanding how Dutch health insurance works. If you've recently arrived, you've probably come across unfamiliar terms like eigen risico (mandatory deductible), struggled to compare policies, or wondered whether you're choosing the right level of cover. While the Dutch health insurance system is designed to ensure everyone has access to essential healthcare, understanding how it works can take a little time. Here are some of the most important things to know before choosing health insurance in the Netherlands. Health insurance is one of the first things you'll need to arrange Most people moving to the Netherlands to live and work are legally required to take out Dutch health insurance. In many cases, you have up to four months after arriving to arrange your policy, but it's worth getting started as soon as possible to avoid unnecessary stress - or even a possible fine.

With several insurers and policy options available, it's easy to feel overwhelmed at first. Taking the time to understand how Dutch health insurance works before comparing providers can help you make a more informed decision. The €385 eigen risico often surprises newcomers One of the biggest differences between Dutch health insurance and systems in other countries is the mandatory annual deductible (eigen risico). In simple terms, this is the amount you may need to pay yourself for certain healthcare costs before your insurer starts reimbursing them. Many internationals only discover how the deductible works when they receive their first medical bill, making it one of the most common sources of confusion for newcomers. If you're comparing policies, it's worth checking whether this benefit is included, as it can provide extra financial peace of mind during your first years in the Netherlands.

Glider Insurance plans offers coverage for the standard €385 eigen risico! Understanding your policy is just as important as its price It's natural to compare health insurance based on the monthly premium, but cost is only one part of the picture. Understanding exactly what is covered, how reimbursements work and where you can receive treatment is just as important. Navigating healthcare can prove challenging when policy documents, customer support, and claims information are published exclusively in Dutch. Choosing a provider that offers clear communication in English can make navigating the Dutch healthcare system much easier, especially if you're still settling into life in a new country. Look beyond the basics when comparing health insurance While all Dutch basic health insurance policies provide access to essential healthcare, the additional benefits can vary between providers.

Depending on the package you choose, your policy may include access to GPs and public hospitals throughout the Netherlands, pharmaceutical care, emergency dental treatment, maternity and midwifery care, or worldwide repatriation. Some insurers also offer more comprehensive packages that include regular dental care, physiotherapy and remedial therapy. Looking at the overall level of cover, rather than simply the monthly premium, can help you choose a policy that better matches your healthcare needs. Not everyone needs the same type of health insurance While most people living and working in the Netherlands are required to take out Dutch basic health insurance, the type of cover you need depends on your personal circumstances. For example, international students who are only studying may not always need Dutch basic health insurance, while those with a part-time job or paid internship often do. Your insurance needs may also differ if you're self-employed, staying in the Netherlands temporarily or moving with your family. If you're unsure which rules apply to your situation, it's worth checking before arranging cover. Your insurance needs may change as you settle in Once you've arranged your health insurance, you may find you need additional cover as your life in the Netherlands evolves. For example, many newcomers choose to take out liability insurance, home or home contents insurance, or travel insurance for extra peace of mind. Having these policies with the same provider can also make managing your insurance simpler. Making Dutch health insurance easier to navigate Arranging health insurance is one of the first administrative tasks many newcomers face after moving to the Netherlands. While the process may seem daunting at first, taking the time to understand how Dutch health insurance works can help you make more informed decisions and avoid unexpected costs later on. Understanding Dutch health insurance may seem complicated at first, but once you're familiar with concepts like the eigen risico, the level of cover available and what to look for when comparing providers, choosing the right policy becomes much more straightforward. Taking the time to understand your options early on can help you avoid unexpected costs and give you greater peace of mind as you settle into life in the Netherlands.