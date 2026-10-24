Why the Netherlands is among the world’s top 10 happiest countries

Happiness is not a destination, and it is not always about laughing. Sometimes, it is simply doing something I like and feeling satisfied within. If I have time and feel like going shopping, I go, and that small act gives me a sense of satisfaction or completion. Similarly, it can be as simple as going out shopping with my mum when I am in India. So happiness differs from person to person, depending on what gives each person that feeling. When I moved to the Netherlands in 2024, I had a different understanding of what I liked and enjoyed, but today I am sharing my reasons for why the Netherlands is among the top 10 countries according to the World Happiness Report 2026. The quiet architecture of trust The Netherlands seems to depend a lot on mutual trust among people. Like when you have an appointment, you are expected to show up on time. If you get a bill, you are supposed to pay it.

In a supermarket, you can either go to the cash desk, or you can scan and pay for the items yourself. And most of the time, people trust this system. I have even seen stalls on the side of the road, where flowers are sold without anyone standing there. This is a small but meaningful example of how trust works in everyday life. You can simply choose the flowers and pay automatically. This trust is an invisible layer holding everyday life together. It reduces the need to fight for every small thing. Trust contributes to happiness because it lowers the daily stress of suspicion and makes society feel more dependable. A sense of independence No matter what you are working on, you are expected to have the freedom to do your work in your style without being influenced by your colleagues, boss, or clients. As long as the work is done properly, people do not always question how you did it. Similarly, you want to be free in your life, and if you are free to do your work your own way, you feel intensely happy and creative. This sense of independence also adds to the happiness of everyday life.

Everyday rules, everyday peace If you make a weekly diet chart and stick to it without getting off track, you feel accomplished. Similarly, in the Netherlands, people are expected to follow rules in everyday life. It can be traffic regulations, cycling guidelines, waste segregation, or observing the quiet zone (Stiltezone) on Dutch trains, where people are expected to stay silent. There are also other collective rules that people mostly abide by. I am not adding the exceptions here, but in general, most people do observe these everyday laws. When I see people around me observing the rules, I also feel encouraged to follow them in my day-to-day life. Stopping at a red light on a bicycle or sorting household waste gives you a quiet sense of doing your part. This shows self-discipline and reassurance. It may be a small thing, but it gives daily life a perception of collective order, shared trust and civic responsibility. Respecting nature in everyday life Nature is not only something you will spend time with on holiday, but it is part of your ordinary life. For example, a feeling of happiness is found in stopping for a few seconds on the way to Lidl and watching ducks resting by the canal.