Data Centre Logistics Associate (Level 1) - English

For our international client, a global leader in the IT/Software market, we are looking for a proactive Data Centre Logistics Associate (Level 1) to join their expanding team in Middenmeer.

Job Profile for Data Centre Logistics Associate (Level 1)

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Perform assigned Logistics/Warehouse Support tasks and escalates issues during high-volume work activity or escalation-based situations

Seek guidance from management before proceeding with the next step of a process

Perform data entry to document inbound and outbound packages

Execute incoming/outgoing deliveries as instructed by management (e.g. purchase order (PO) receiving, Rack Movement Supervisor (RMS) activities)

Ensure accurate documentation of incoming and outgoing deliveries as well as records

Perform cycle audits and data corrections to ensure all inventory controls are met

Ensure detailed physical inventory tracking and staging

Candidate Profile for Data Centre Logistics Associate (Level 1)

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

High School Diploma

Basic proficiency in Microsoft Office applications, including Outlook, Excel, and Word

6 months of experience or an internship in inventory management, retail, warehouse management, or a related field

What Our Client Offers