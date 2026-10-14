Data Centre Logistics Associate (Level 1) - English
Posted on October 14, 2026
Middenmeer
40
Posted on October 14, 2026
About this role
For our international client, a global leader in the IT/Software market, we are looking for a proactive Data Centre Logistics Associate (Level 1) to join their expanding team in Middenmeer.
Job Profile for Data Centre Logistics Associate (Level 1)
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Perform assigned Logistics/Warehouse Support tasks and escalates issues during high-volume work activity or escalation-based situations
- Seek guidance from management before proceeding with the next step of a process
- Perform data entry to document inbound and outbound packages
- Execute incoming/outgoing deliveries as instructed by management (e.g. purchase order (PO) receiving, Rack Movement Supervisor (RMS) activities)
- Ensure accurate documentation of incoming and outgoing deliveries as well as records
- Perform cycle audits and data corrections to ensure all inventory controls are met
- Ensure detailed physical inventory tracking and staging
Candidate Profile for Data Centre Logistics Associate (Level 1)
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- High School Diploma
- Basic proficiency in Microsoft Office applications, including Outlook, Excel, and Word
- 6 months of experience or an internship in inventory management, retail, warehouse management, or a related field
What Our Client Offers
- 27 days of annual leave, including all Dutch public holidays
- Pension plan
- Travel allowance
- Work in a dynamic, international environment
- State-of-the-art technology working experience
- Be part of a team that is changing the world
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