Production Operator (Organic Food Industry)
Posted on November 19, 2026
Rotterdam
English
Posted on November 19, 2026
About this role
What do you do on a daily basis? In this role, you will play an important part in ensuring the smooth and efficient operation of the production process. You will work with specialized equipment to maintain high-quality standards while supporting daily production activities.
- Operate and monitor production equipment used for cleaning, sorting, grading, and handling raw materials.
- Adjust machine settings to meet quality standards and production targets.
- Monitor product quality, ensuring the removal of impurities and materials that do not meet specifications.
- Conduct regular quality checks on incoming materials and processed products.
- Minimize product waste and improve production efficiency.
- Identify and troubleshoot minor equipment issues, coordinating with the maintenance team when necessary.
- Maintain accurate production, quality control, and traceability records.
- Ensure compliance with HACCP, GMP, and applicable EU food safety regulations.
- Follow workplace safety procedures and company policies.
Requirements
Who are you? You are a hands-on, reliable, and detail-oriented person who enjoys working in a production environment. You take pride in doing your job well, paying attention to quality and safety, and making sure daily operations run smoothly. You enjoy working as part of
- A technical diploma or relevant training in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Food Processing, or a related field.
- Between 2 and 5 years of hands-on experience in the food processing industry.
- Previous experience working with production equipment, ideally involving cleaning, sorting, or grading operations.
- Good English communication skills are essential, while knowledge of Dutch is a plus.
- Flexibility and willingness to work in shifts.
- Basic knowledge of food safety and quality standards, such as HACCP and GMP
Salary
€2800-€3200 per month
The company
Our client is an international company operating in the food industry, providing high-quality ingredients to customers worldwide. With a strong focus on sustainability and quality, the company manages a range of activities, including food processing, packaging, and logistics, supporting its operations across Europe and beyond.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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