A technical diploma or relevant training in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Food Processing, or a related field.

Between 2 and 5 years of hands-on experience in the food processing industry.

Previous experience working with production equipment, ideally involving cleaning, sorting, or grading operations.

Good English communication skills are essential, while knowledge of Dutch is a plus.

Flexibility and willingness to work in shifts.

Basic knowledge of food safety and quality standards, such as HACCP and GMP

You are a hands-on, reliable, and detail-oriented person who enjoys working in a production environment. You take pride in doing your job well, paying attention to quality and safety, and making sure daily operations run smoothly. You enjoy working as part of