Logistics Analyst | English & Dutch (B1) | Rotterdam
Posted on November 11, 2026
Rotterdam
Dutch, English
Posted on November 11, 2026
About this role
Our client is a global manufacturer of high-performance silicones and specialty materials used in industries such as automotive, electronics, construction, healthcare and personal care. As Logistics Analyst, you'll own the local customer complaint process for logistics and service quality, analysing issues like short or incorrect shipments, damaged packaging and labelling errors, and driving improvements that raise customer satisfaction.
Complaint resolution & service quality
- Lead the local customer complaint resolution process for logistics and service quality issues
- Handle quality-related customer enquiries and promote a customer-first culture across departments
- Manage Root Cause Corrective Actions (RCCA) and related SAP transactions
- Check that day-to-day logistics processes meet service quality standards
Analysis & improvement
- Analyse complaints and logistics performance data to identify root causes and trends
- Coordinate corrective and preventive actions with internal teams and external partners
- Drive continuous improvement in logistics and service quality results
- Contribute to the company's quality strategy for customer-facing objectives
- Fluent English and Dutch at B1 level or higher
- 3-5 years of experience in logistics or customer service operations
- Strong data analysis skills in Excel and Minitab, spotting trends and improvement opportunities
- SAP knowledge
- Confident communicator who builds relationships and influences decisions
- Experience training and motivating colleagues
- Strong problem-solver and customer advocate
- Knowledge of silicone products or Six Sigma (e.g. White Belt) is a plus
- Already living in the Netherlands with the right to work here
- Rotterdam, the Netherlands
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