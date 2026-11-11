Logistics Analyst | English & Dutch (B1) | Rotterdam

Our client is a global manufacturer of high-performance silicones and specialty materials used in industries such as automotive, electronics, construction, healthcare and personal care. As Logistics Analyst, you'll own the local customer complaint process for logistics and service quality, analysing issues like short or incorrect shipments, damaged packaging and labelling errors, and driving improvements that raise customer satisfaction.

Complaint resolution & service quality



Lead the local customer complaint resolution process for logistics and service quality issues



Handle quality-related customer enquiries and promote a customer-first culture across departments



Manage Root Cause Corrective Actions (RCCA) and related SAP transactions



Check that day-to-day logistics processes meet service quality standards



Analysis & improvement



Analyse complaints and logistics performance data to identify root causes and trends



Coordinate corrective and preventive actions with internal teams and external partners



Drive continuous improvement in logistics and service quality results



Contribute to the company's quality strategy for customer-facing objectives





Fluent English and Dutch at B1 level or higher



3-5 years of experience in logistics or customer service operations



Strong data analysis skills in Excel and Minitab, spotting trends and improvement opportunities



SAP knowledge



Confident communicator who builds relationships and influences decisions



Experience training and motivating colleagues



Strong problem-solver and customer advocate



Knowledge of silicone products or Six Sigma (e.g. White Belt) is a plus



Already living in the Netherlands with the right to work here





Rotterdam, the Netherlands



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