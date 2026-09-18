Senior Charterer | Dutch | Rotterdam

Senior Charterer | Dutch | Rotterdam

Posted on September 18, 2026
Abroad Experience
Rotterdam
Dutch
Posted on September 18, 2026

About this role

Our client makes an important contribution to the logistics of dry cargo transport across the European inland waterways. Every day, at least 200 inland vessels operate across Europe on behalf of our client. This makes our client the largest cooperative chartering organisation within the European inland shipping sector.



Are you familiar with the inland shipping industry? Do you thrive on negotiating, switching between priorities and solving logistical puzzles? Are you looking for a position where no two days are the same? For our client in Rotterdam, we are looking for a new colleague for the position of Senior Charterer:



As a Senior Charterer, you ensure that cargo and vessel capacity are optimally matched. You are in daily contact with members, customers and skippers and know how to make the right decisions in a market that is constantly changing.


Water levels, weather conditions, supply and demand, economic developments or political events can all have an impact on the market. You closely monitor these developments and actively respond to them.




  • Maintain contact with customers, members and skippers;

  • Negotiate rates and transport arrangements;

  • Monitor ongoing transports and resolve bottlenecks;

  • Contribute ideas for improvements within the team and the cooperative.




  • You know the market, the key players and the challenges within the sector;

  • You have a commercial mindset and are a strong negotiator;

  • You can switch quickly between tasks without losing sight of the bigger picture;

  • You value freedom, responsibility and variety;

  • You work independently, while also being a true team player.

Want more jobs like this?Get Supply Chain / Logistics jobs in Rotterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Commercial Logistics Coordinator | English and German
Customer Operations Specialist | German
Machinery Workshop Technician
Customer Order Manager | Dutch & English
Taxi Driver - English
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Unemployment holds steady, but welfare claims continue to riseUnemployment holds steady, but welfare claims continue to rise
Gender equality is 120 years away & Dutch progress is going backwardsGender equality is 120 years away & Dutch progress is going backwards
AI can write your CV, but can it get you hired in the Netherlands?AI can write your CV, but can it get you hired in the Netherlands?
How PR helps international companies build trust in the NetherlandsHow PR helps international companies build trust in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.