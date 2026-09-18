Senior Charterer | Dutch | Rotterdam

Our client makes an important contribution to the logistics of dry cargo transport across the European inland waterways. Every day, at least 200 inland vessels operate across Europe on behalf of our client. This makes our client the largest cooperative chartering organisation within the European inland shipping sector.

Are you familiar with the inland shipping industry? Do you thrive on negotiating, switching between priorities and solving logistical puzzles? Are you looking for a position where no two days are the same? For our client in Rotterdam, we are looking for a new colleague for the position of Senior Charterer:



As a Senior Charterer, you ensure that cargo and vessel capacity are optimally matched. You are in daily contact with members, customers and skippers and know how to make the right decisions in a market that is constantly changing.

Water levels, weather conditions, supply and demand, economic developments or political events can all have an impact on the market. You closely monitor these developments and actively respond to them.



Maintain contact with customers, members and skippers;



Negotiate rates and transport arrangements;



Monitor ongoing transports and resolve bottlenecks;



Contribute ideas for improvements within the team and the cooperative.

