You have a high school diploma or equivalent qualification.

You hold a valid forklift certificate.

You have 3–4 years of experience operating forklifts, reach trucks, and VNA trucks.

You are comfortable using warehouse equipment and scanning systems.

You have good English communication skills, both written and spoken.

You are familiar with warehouse safety procedures and know how to work safely.

You can carry out routine equipment checks, identify potential issues, and perform basic maintenance tasks.

You are a motivated, reliable, and hands-onwho enjoys working in a warehouse environment. You have good communication skills, enjoy working as part of a team, and take ownership of your responsibilities. You pay attention to detail, prioritize safety, and are comfortable working both independently and with others.