Forklift Operator (Organic Food Industry)
Posted on November 19, 2026
Rotterdam
English
Posted on November 19, 2026
About this role
In this role, you will support daily warehouse operations by safely handling goods, managing shipments, and ensuring products are stored and dispatched correctly. You will work closely with your team to maintain a safe and efficient warehouse environment.Your main responsibilities will include:
- Operate a forklift to load, unload, transport, and organize goods within the warehouse.
- Ensure loads are properly secured before moving them to maintain safety.
- Use scanning equipment to track products, process orders, and keep inventory records up to date.
- Coordinate with team to ensure shipments are prepared and dispatched on time.
- Carry out routine equipment inspections and report any maintenance or repair needs.
- Move the goods to designated storage and loading areas.
- Identify and report potential safety hazards to maintain a safe working environment.
- Follow company procedures and health and safety regulations at all times.
Requirements
You are a motivated, reliable, and hands-on Forklift, Reach Truck, and VNA Operator who enjoys working in a warehouse environment. You have good communication skills, enjoy working as part of a team, and take ownership of your responsibilities. You pay attention to detail, prioritize safety, and are comfortable working both independently and with others.
- You have a high school diploma or equivalent qualification.
- You hold a valid forklift certificate.
- You have 3–4 years of experience operating forklifts, reach trucks, and VNA trucks.
- You are comfortable using warehouse equipment and scanning systems.
- You have good English communication skills, both written and spoken.
- You are familiar with warehouse safety procedures and know how to work safely.
- You can carry out routine equipment checks, identify potential issues, and perform basic maintenance tasks.
Salary
€2600-€3600 per month
The company
Our client is an international company operating in the food industry, providing high-quality ingredients to customers worldwide. With a strong focus on sustainability and quality, the company manages a range of activities, including food processing, packaging, and logistics, supporting its operations across Europe and beyond.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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