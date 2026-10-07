Procurement Manager Non-Commercial Goods - FMCG (32-40 uur)
About this role
Imagine opening a new store every single day. From tiles and flooring to HVAC, shelving and checkout equipment someone needs to make sure the right materials, suppliers and partners are in place, at the right quality, scale and speed.
That is where you come in.
Our client is looking for an International Procurement Specialist who wants to play a key role in supporting our rapid expansion across Europe and, increasingly, internationally. This is a broad, hands-on role at the intersection of procurement, retail, real estate and store development.
You will work with around 20 equipment suppliers and 50 regional contractors, while also identifying and developing new suppliers as we enter new markets. You won't be expected to negotiate every contractor relationship yourself. Instead, you will coordinate, support and professionalise the procurement approach across our growing store network.
One of your first challenges could be sourcing 1 million m² of tiles for the stores. And that is just the beginning.
- Lead non-commercial procurement for new store openings, ensuring all required materials, equipment and services are available on time and within budget;
- Source and negotiate construction materials, store equipment, installations, signage, facilities and project-related services with competitive suppliers;
- Manage supplier relationships and performance, including RFQs, contracts, pricing, lead times, quality, SLAs and contingency suppliers;
- Partner with Real Estate, Store Development, Construction and Operations to translate store-opening requirements into effective procurement plans;
- Drive cost savings, standardisation and procurement efficiency while ensuring the right quality, availability and speed across a high-volume pipeline of new stores.
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Procurement, Supply Chain, Business, Engineering or a related field;
- 3–5 years of relevant procurement experience, preferably in retail, construction, facilities or project procurement;
- Strong negotiation and supplier management skills, including sourcing, tendering, contracting and cost optimization;
- Proven ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines in a fast-paced, international environment;
- Fluent English, strong analytical and communication skills, and a hands-on, pragmatic and solution-oriented approach.
Salary
What We Offer:
- A gross monthly salary of approximately €6,900 – €7,700;
- A challenging role within an innovative environment, where you can actively contribute to our growth story, with several new store openings each year;
- A strong focus on your personal development and career growth;
- The freedom to take the lead as a Social Media trendsetter;
- A strong focus on your well-being and work-life balance, with the right support and digital tools;
What Happens Next?
Within four working days, we will let you know whether you qualify for the position. We will then schedule an introductory meeting, either online or in person. During this conversation, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the position, the company, and the next steps in the recruitment process. In consultation with you, we will introduce your profile to our client and continue to support and guide you throughout the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters, with each recruiter having a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This enables us to be a valuable sparring partner for both candidates and clients throughout the recruitment process.