Procurement Manager Non-Commercial Goods - FMCG (32-40 uur)

Imagine opening a new store every single day. From tiles and flooring to HVAC, shelving and checkout equipment someone needs to make sure the right materials, suppliers and partners are in place, at the right quality, scale and speed.

That is where you come in.

Our client is looking for an International Procurement Specialist who wants to play a key role in supporting our rapid expansion across Europe and, increasingly, internationally. This is a broad, hands-on role at the intersection of procurement, retail, real estate and store development.

You will work with around 20 equipment suppliers and 50 regional contractors, while also identifying and developing new suppliers as we enter new markets. You won't be expected to negotiate every contractor relationship yourself. Instead, you will coordinate, support and professionalise the procurement approach across our growing store network.

One of your first challenges could be sourcing 1 million m² of tiles for the stores. And that is just the beginning.