RMA & Logistics Employee | French & Dutch B2

Receiving and registering goods

Checking the condition and quality of incoming and outgoing goods

Picking orders and managing inventory

Processing incoming and outgoing shipments and parcels from carriers

Registering and following up on RMA requests

Communicating with customers and suppliers regarding returns, both by email and telephone

Correctly applying DG labels and shipping labels

Managing the required warehouse documentation

Placing goods in the correct locations within the warehouse

Ensuring that the warehouse remains organized, safe, and clean

As an, you ensure that return shipments and logistics processes run smoothly and accurately. You combine hands-on warehouse activities with administrative tasks and regularly communicate with customers, suppliers, and colleagues. With your structured way of working, you maintain a clear overview and ensure that goods and RMA requests are correctly received, processed, and followed up. Your responsibilities include: