RMA & Logistics Employee | French & Dutch B2
Posted on September 30, 2026
Breda
French
Posted on September 30, 2026
About this role
As an All-round RMA & Logistics Employee, you ensure that return shipments and logistics processes run smoothly and accurately. You combine hands-on warehouse activities with administrative tasks and regularly communicate with customers, suppliers, and colleagues. With your structured way of working, you maintain a clear overview and ensure that goods and RMA requests are correctly received, processed, and followed up. Your responsibilities include:
- Receiving and registering goods
- Checking the condition and quality of incoming and outgoing goods
- Picking orders and managing inventory
- Processing incoming and outgoing shipments and parcels from carriers
- Registering and following up on RMA requests
- Communicating with customers and suppliers regarding returns, both by email and telephone
- Correctly applying DG labels and shipping labels
- Managing the required warehouse documentation
- Placing goods in the correct locations within the warehouse
- Ensuring that the warehouse remains organized, safe, and clean
Requirements
- You are accurate, organized, and able to switch easily between different tasks
- You have a goodcommand of Dutch (B2 at least) and an excellent command of French
- You are comfortable performing both practical and administrative tasks and are able to work with MS Office, CRM systems, and similar tools
- You have good organizational and communication skills
- You can work independently while also functioning well within a team
- You communicate easily and collaborate effectively with colleagues and other departments
- You are available full-time
- A forklift certificate is considered a plus
- You are located close to Breda
Salary
€2800-€3200 per month
The company
Our client is active in the Security industry. They are a distributor for all kinds of smart security items, which they sell in the Benelux.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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