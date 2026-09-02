Sr. Supply Chain Planner Eindhoven

Are you an experienced Supply Chain Planner who enjoys working in a dynamic, high-tech manufacturing environment? Do you know how to translate complex data into reliable forecasts while maintaining close collaboration with customers and internal stakeholders? Then this could be the next step in your career. In this role, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining the global demand plan. You play a key role in balancing customer demand with production capacity, enabling the organization to achieve excellent delivery performance while optimizing inventory levels and supply chain efficiency. Working closely with teams across the business, you combine analytical insights with a hands-on mindset to ensure a reliable and agile planning process. Your responsibilities As Senior Supply Chain Planner, you will: - Develop, maintain and continuously improve the global demand planning process. - Analyze historical sales data, customer forecasts and market developments to create accurate demand plans. - Collaborate closely with Production, Procurement, Logistics, Project Management and Account Management to align planning activities. - Build strong relationships with customers and proactively manage fluctuations in demand. - Monitor supply chain risks, identify potential bottlenecks and implement timely corrective actions. - Drive process improvements by applying Lean and continuous improvement principles. - Challenge existing ways of working and contribute to a more efficient and data-driven planning organization. - Support business decisions by providing clear planning insights and performance analyses.