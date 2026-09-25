Senior Supply & Capacity Planner
Posted on September 25, 2026
Breda
English
Posted on September 25, 2026
About this role
You will take ownership of the mid- and long-term supply plan for your assigned products and production lines. A major part of your role will be preparing and managing the rough-cut capacity plan for a planning horizon of approximately 4 to 24 months, with particular attention to the 4–5 month horizon where plans become increasingly operational. You will work in an environment where production capacity is limited, meaning that careful prioritization and strategic decision-making are essential. You will continuously balance demand, available capacity, inventory levels, product life cycles, and supply risks to maintain a stable and reliable supply.Your responsibilities will include:
- Developing and managing tactical and strategic supply plans for assigned products and production lines.
- Preparing and maintaining rough-cut capacity plans for the mid- and long-term planning horizon.
- Managing supply planning, capacity planning, inventory levels, routings, OAE, and MPS.
- Proactively assessing inventory positions and ensuring alignment with strategic inventory targets.
- Identifying capacity constraints, supply risks, and potential stock issues and developing appropriate solutions.
- Working towards a stable and efficient supply plan and investigating deviations through root-cause analysis and corrective actions.
- Performing scenario analyses to support strategic supply chain decisions.
- Supporting product launches, phase-outs, life cycle management, and variation management.
- Considering production capacity utilization, component availability, costs, cash impact, and potential scrap when making planning decisions.
- Working strategically with global suppliers regarding drug products and drug substance to optimize shelf life and minimize scrap.
- Ensuring planning cycles are completed accurately and on time.
- Collaborating closely with production and supply sites to ensure a seamless flow of supply.
- Communicating with critical resource owners and other key stakeholders across the organization.
- Participating in weekly and monthly tactical and strategic planning meetings.
- Collaborating with international and global teams and providing input and advice on strategic decisions.
- Identifying opportunities for process and supply chain improvements.
- Following established policies and procedures associated with the role.
Requirements
- A Master's degree in Supply Chain, Business Administration, Engineering, or a related field.
- At least 7 years of relevant experience in rough-cut capacity planning within a supply chain environment.
- Strong experience with supply planning and capacity planning.
- Experience with routings, OAE, and MPS.
- Strong knowledge of inventory management.
- Experience working with complex data in a capacity-constrained environment.
- Experience with process and continuous improvement.
- Experience working in an international environment.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Excellent stakeholder management and communication skills.
- An end-to-end supply chain mindset.
- A proactive attitude and strong sense of ownership.
- The ability to move easily between strategic discussions and more technical planning topics.
- A can-do mentality and the drive to take responsibilities through to completion.
- Experience within the pharmaceutical industry.
- Knowledge of pharmaceutical life cycle management and variation management.
- Understanding of working within a GDP/regulatory environment.
- Experience with SAP.
- Experience with Rapid Response.
- Knowledge of Lean, Six Sigma, or other Continuous Improvement methodologies and tools.
Salary
€6200-€6400 per month
The company
Our client is a leading international company in the pharmaceutical industry, focused on ensuring reliable, efficient, and high-quality manufacturing and distribution operations worldwide. The company culture is international, collaborative, and fast-paced, with strong attention to quality, compliance, and continuous improvement. Employees have the opportunity to work on cross-regional projects, standardize global processes, and contribute directly to operational excellence in warehousing and distribution.
Application Procedure
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