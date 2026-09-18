Supply Chain Associate | Regional Operations
Posted on September 18, 2026
Breda
English
Posted on September 18, 2026
About this role
Candidates must hold a valid work permit for the Netherlands and live within reasonable commuting distance from Breda. Applications from candidates who do not meet this criteria will be declined immediately.
As a Supply Chain Associate within Regional Operations, you will help manage pharmaceutical products throughout their lifecycle across the EMEA region.
You will work at the intersection of Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Regulatory Affairs and Commercial teams, making sure that product launches, changes and end-of-life activities are properly coordinated and implemented.
A key part of the role is ensuring that all regional requirements are correctly translated into operational activities, so products can continue to reach the different markets safely and on time.
Your responsibilities will include:
As a Supply Chain Associate within Regional Operations, you will help manage pharmaceutical products throughout their lifecycle across the EMEA region.
You will work at the intersection of Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Regulatory Affairs and Commercial teams, making sure that product launches, changes and end-of-life activities are properly coordinated and implemented.
A key part of the role is ensuring that all regional requirements are correctly translated into operational activities, so products can continue to reach the different markets safely and on time.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Support the Regional Operations Lead in managing the different stages of a product's lifecycle, with the opportunity to gradually take full ownership of products independently.
- Coordinate and execute product lifecycle changes according to the Regional Variation Master Plan.
- Maintain the Regional Variation Master Plan and stay closely aligned with key stakeholders, including regional and local Regulatory Affairs teams.
- Perform labelling assessments and ensure the required documentation and checklists are completed correctly.
- Support new product launches across EMEA markets.
- Coordinate specialized shipping activities for assigned products.
- Ensure a Right-First-Time handover to production sites by accurately documenting regional requirements in the relevant systems.
- Coordinate end-of-life activities for products and SKUs.
- Facilitate cross-functional activities between Supply Chain, Operations, Regulatory Affairs and Marketing.
- Coordinate Master Data and serialization requests and activities.
- Handle registration sample and product demonstration requests.
- Lead smaller improvement projects and coordinate data collection for internal and external requests.
- Identify opportunities to simplify and improve existing processes.
- Develop or suggest standardized working methods, processes and templates within your area of responsibility.
Requirements
You bring:
- A Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant field.
- 0-2 years of directly relevant professional experience.
- Professional fluency in English, both written and spoken.
- Experience within Supply Chain and/or the pharmaceutical industry.
- Experience working in an international environment.
- Experience with multidisciplinary projects and change management.
- Strong analytical skills and a data-driven mindset.
- Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
- A proactive, action-oriented approach and the ability to drive activities forward.
- Strong facilitation skills and the ability to connect different departments and stakeholders.
- A customer-focused mindset.
- Confidence working with digital tools and systems.
Salary
€4700-€4700 per month
The company
Our client is a leading international company in the pharmaceutical industry, focused on ensuring reliable, efficient, and high-quality manufacturing and distribution operations worldwide. The company culture is international, collaborative, and fast-paced, with strong attention to quality, compliance, and continuous improvement. Employees have the opportunity to work on cross-regional projects, standardize global processes, and contribute directly to operational excellence in warehousing and distribution.
Application Procedure
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