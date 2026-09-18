Supply Chain Associate | Regional Operations

Support the Regional Operations Lead in managing the different stages of a product's lifecycle, with the opportunity to gradually take full ownership of products independently.

Coordinate and execute product lifecycle changes according to the Regional Variation Master Plan.

Maintain the Regional Variation Master Plan and stay closely aligned with key stakeholders, including regional and local Regulatory Affairs teams.

Perform labelling assessments and ensure the required documentation and checklists are completed correctly.

Support new product launches across EMEA markets.

across EMEA markets. Coordinate specialized shipping activities for assigned products.

Ensure a Right-First-Time handover to production sites by accurately documenting regional requirements in the relevant systems.

to production sites by accurately documenting regional requirements in the relevant systems. Coordinate end-of-life activities for products and SKUs.

Facilitate cross-functional activities between Supply Chain, Operations, Regulatory Affairs and Marketing .

. Coordinate Master Data and serialization requests and activities.

Handle registration sample and product demonstration requests.

Lead smaller improvement projects and coordinate data collection for internal and external requests.

Identify opportunities to simplify and improve existing processes.

Develop or suggest standardized working methods, processes and templates within your area of responsibility.

As a, you will help manage pharmaceutical products throughout their lifecycle across theYou will work at the intersection of, making sure that product launches, changes and end-of-life activities are properly coordinated and implemented.A key part of the role is ensuring that all regional requirements are correctly translated into operational activities, so products can continue to reach the different markets safely and on time.Your responsibilities will include: