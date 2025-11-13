Dutch speaking Buyer
Posted on November 13, 2025
Kampen
32 hours
Posted on November 13, 2025
About this role
Are you interested to start your career in purchasing in the industry of food import and export? Our client specialising in Asian and African food products is on the look-out for a Dutch speaking Buyer. You will be supporting especially category managers and working closely with the quality control and data management teams in order to create a smooth procurement process.
Your responsibilities will include:
You are proactive, independent and detail-oriented person who is keen to learn the ins and outs of purchasing and procurement. You are systematic and accurate supporting on various processes and documentation. Benefits such as travel allowance, work from home allowance, pension and company bonus depending on performance is on offer with this client. Please note that the role will start on a temporary basis with the option for a extending contract afterwards.
Profile:
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
Profile:
- Required to be fluent in Dutch and English (C1-level or higher)
- Commercial degree preferred
- Very strong administrative and communication skills
- Available at least 32 hours per week and located in commutable distance to Kampen
Requirements
Salary
Competitive
