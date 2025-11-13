Anticipating upcoming requirements

Requesting and verifying purchase transactions with vendors

Tracking purchase orders to ensure timely and accurate delivery

Coordinating delivery schedules and pickup arrangements

Collaborating with the marketing team to manage stock levels for promotional campaigns

Keeping in touch with suppliers through phone and email communication





Required to be fluent in Dutch and English (C1-level or higher)

Commercial degree preferred

Very strong administrative and communication skills

Available at least 32 hours per week and located in commutable distance to Kampen





Are you interested to start your career in purchasing in the industry of food import and export? Our client specialising in Asian and African food products is on the look-out for a Dutch speaking Buyer. You will be supporting especially category managers and working closely with the quality control and data management teams in order to create a smooth procurement process.You are proactive, independent and detail-oriented person who is keen to learn the ins and outs of purchasing and procurement. You are systematic and accurate supporting on various processes and documentation. Benefits such as travel allowance, work from home allowance, pension and company bonus depending on performance is on offer with this client. Please note that the role will start on a temporary basis with the option for a extending contract afterwards.To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.