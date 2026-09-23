Supply Chain and Logistics General (temporary)
Posted on September 23, 2026
Hilversum
English
Posted on September 23, 2026
About this role
Our client is looking for a Supply Chain Specialist – Order Entry / Order Maintenance to support operational excellence across the EMEA Supply Chain. In this role, the focus will be on seasonal order entry, order maintenance and order book reconciliation, working closely with Planning, Commercial and wider Supply Chain teams.
The role includes:
The role includes:
- Executing Order Entry and Order Maintenance activities in close collaboration with Planning and broader Supply Chain teams.
- Providing accurate and timely information to maintain transparency and visibility across the Supply Chain.
- Working cross-functionally to ensure alignment between Consumer Code dates and effective Order Entry and Order Maintenance activities.
- Monitoring and analysing monthly and seasonal performance related to the accuracy and timeliness of Order Entry and Order Maintenance activities.
- Identifying opportunities for process improvement, standardisation and tool optimisation together with the wider OE/OM team.
- Supporting seasonal execution strategies and operating models by contributing operational expertise and insights from the team.
- Collaborating with internal stakeholders to identify and implement continuous improvement initiatives that improve Supply Chain efficiency.
- Providing subject matter expertise and operational support across different areas of the EMEA Supply Chain when required.
- Contributing to key operational performance areas, including service, convenience, sustainability and profitability.
- Working with account-facing, planning, commercial, technology and analytics teams to support effective end-to-end Supply Chain operations.
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain, Logistics, Business, Operations or a related field.
- 2–4 years of direct experience in Supply Chain Operations, Order Management, Order Entry.
- Experience working with end-to-end Supply Chain processes and operational activities.
- Good understanding of demand and supply management and Supply Chain operations.
- Experience with order management, order maintenance or similar operational processes is preferred.
- Experience working with multiple cross-functional stakeholders in an international environment.
- Strong analytical skills with the ability to analyse operational performance and identify improvement opportunities.
- Experience with scenario planning and supporting business decisions through data and analysis.
- Strong organisational skills and attention to detail, particularly when managing time-sensitive and data-sensitive activities.
- Ability to contribute to process standardisation, continuous improvement and the optimisation of operational tools.
- Strong communication and stakeholder management skills.
- Ability to adapt to changing business priorities and provide support in areas of critical business need.
- A collaborative and solution-oriented approach to working with Planning, Commercial, Supply Chain, Technology and Analytics teams.
Salary
€3900-€4700 per month
The company
Our client is a big player in the retail space.
Application Procedure
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