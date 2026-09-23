Supply Chain and Logistics General (temporary)

Bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain, Logistics, Business, Operations or a related field.

2–4 years of direct experience in Supply Chain Operations, Order Management, Order Entry.

Experience working with end-to-end Supply Chain processes and operational activities.

Good understanding of demand and supply management and Supply Chain operations.

Experience with order management, order maintenance or similar operational processes is preferred.

Experience working with multiple cross-functional stakeholders in an international environment.

Strong analytical skills with the ability to analyse operational performance and identify improvement opportunities.

Experience with scenario planning and supporting business decisions through data and analysis.

Strong organisational skills and attention to detail, particularly when managing time-sensitive and data-sensitive activities.

Ability to contribute to process standardisation, continuous improvement and the optimisation of operational tools.

Strong communication and stakeholder management skills.

Ability to adapt to changing business priorities and provide support in areas of critical business need.

A collaborative and solution-oriented approach to working with Planning, Commercial, Supply Chain, Technology and Analytics teams.

Please note that only candidates who are currently based within commuting distance of Hilversum will be considered for this position. Unfortunately, we are unable to consider candidates who require visa sponsorship.