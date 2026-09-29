Logistics & RMA Administrator (32h)

Monitoring and processing inbound and outbound orders, including pick orders and bookings;

Creating shipping documentation, including invoices and packing lists;

Monitoring the order flow and invoicing orders;

Processing stock movements in the system, including moving stock to assembly and back;

Providing the necessary documentation for audits;

Managing stock counts;

Supporting the resolution of transport-related issues;

Providing support to the Sales, IT, and Finance departments;

Acting as a back-up for the Purchase and RMA departments;

Creating Purchase Orders in the system when supporting the Purchase department;

Acting as a substitute during the RMA Specialist's absence;

Handling RMA requests via telephone, email, and online tools;

Evaluating return requests in consultation with the Technical, Sales, and Product teams;

Monitoring status updates and warranty assessments;

Managing the RMA administration;

Ensuring compliance with service and quality standards.

As a, you will support the Logistics and RMA department with a variety of administrative and operational activities. You will be involved in the day-to-day processing and monitoring of inbound and outbound orders, stock movements, shipping documentation, and RMA requests.Your responsibilities include: