Logistics & RMA Administrator (32h)
Posted on September 29, 2026
Den Bosch
English
Posted on September 29, 2026
About this role
As a Logistics & RMA Administrator, you will support the Logistics and RMA department with a variety of administrative and operational activities. You will be involved in the day-to-day processing and monitoring of inbound and outbound orders, stock movements, shipping documentation, and RMA requests.Your responsibilities include:
- Monitoring and processing inbound and outbound orders, including pick orders and bookings;
- Creating shipping documentation, including invoices and packing lists;
- Monitoring the order flow and invoicing orders;
- Processing stock movements in the system, including moving stock to assembly and back;
- Providing the necessary documentation for audits;
- Managing stock counts;
- Supporting the resolution of transport-related issues;
- Providing support to the Sales, IT, and Finance departments;
- Acting as a back-up for the Purchase and RMA departments;
- Creating Purchase Orders in the system when supporting the Purchase department;
- Acting as a substitute during the RMA Specialist's absence;
- Handling RMA requests via telephone, email, and online tools;
- Evaluating return requests in consultation with the Technical, Sales, and Product teams;
- Monitoring status updates and warranty assessments;
- Managing the RMA administration;
- Ensuring compliance with service and quality standards.
Requirements
For this position, we are looking for someone who:
- Is able to work independently and has strong administrative skills;
- Is a clear communicator who can effectively collaborate with different departments;
- Is cognitively strong and feels comfortable working in an informal and close-knit team environment;
- Has experience working with systems, such as Oracle;
- Has at least basic knowledge of transport and customs;
- Knowledge of shipment regulations is considered a plus, but a willingness and ability to learn this quickly is also sufficient;
- Has an excellent command of English, both spoken and written. French and Dutch language skills are considered a strong plus;
- 32 hours per week availability spread over Monday-Friday.
- Lives within a realistic commuting distance of 's-Hertogenbosch (Den Bosch).
Salary
€3085-€3085 per month
The company
Our client is an electronics manufacturer specializing in the development of information and communication technology solutions.
Application Procedure
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