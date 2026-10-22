Logistics Team Lead | French
Posted on October 22, 2026
Woerden
French
Posted on October 22, 2026
About this role
As a Logistics Team Lead, you will lead and support a team of Logistics Specialists responsible for managing international shipments of health-related commodities to assigned countries. You will ensure smooth, timely, and cost-effective deliveries, compliance with import/export requirements, and achievement of client expectations and performance targets. You will also act as the main point of escalation for shipment issues, coordinate with internal and external stakeholders, and drive continuous improvement in logistics processes and team performance.
In addition, you will also be responsible for:
In addition, you will also be responsible for:
- Overseeing end-to-end international shipments, including documentation, customs clearance, delivery, and confirmation of receipt;
- Monitoring vendor and 3PL performance, ensuring OTIF targets are met and identifying opportunities to reduce delays and costs;
- Resolving shipment issues and incidents, coordinating corrective actions, and maintaining proactive communication with clients and other stakeholders;
- Ensuring accurate and up-to-date ERP data, country profiles, shipping instructions, and logistics reports;
- Ensuring compliance with SOPs and client requirements while identifying and implementing process improvements;
- Coaching and developing Logistics Specialists, managing performance, and coordinating onboarding and training;
- Managing logistics-related complaints, supporting claims and project closeouts, and preparing reports as required.
Requirements
To be successful in this position, you need strong leadership, organizational, and problem-solving skills, with a high level of attention to detail and the ability to manage competing priorities. You should be comfortable working with complex logistics processes, analyzing performance data, and driving continuous improvement. The following qualifications are required:
- Bachelor’s degree in supply chain operations, freight, accounting, data management, or a related field, or equivalent experience;
- 7+ years of progressive experience in financial management of complex supply chain and/or transport operations; experience in commercial supply chain organizations is preferred;
- Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office, particularly Word, Excel, and PowerPoint;
- Fluency in English and French, with strong communication, client relationship, and customer service skills;
- Ability to work independently and collaboratively in international, multicultural teams, manage competing priorities, and meet tight deadlines;
- Willingness and availability to travel and perform other duties as required;
- Must be eligible to work in the Netherlands and already hold the required visa/work permit.
Salary
€4000-€4800 per month
The company
Our client is a non-profit organization providing global procurement and distribution services. They support complex supply chain projects to transform the lives of people in in low and middle-income countries. They have been recognized internationally for their work to save lives through stronger public health supply chains.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Supply Chain / Logistics jobs in Woerden delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Logistics Specialist | French
Order Management Lead | Dutch | Amsterdam Area
Taxi Driver - English
FVL Claims Specialist | German
Procurement Manager Non-Commercial Goods - FMCG (32-40 uur)