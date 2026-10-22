Logistics Team Lead | French

Overseeing end-to-end international shipments, including documentation, customs clearance, delivery, and confirmation of receipt;

Monitoring vendor and 3PL performance, ensuring OTIF targets are met and identifying opportunities to reduce delays and costs;

Resolving shipment issues and incidents, coordinating corrective actions, and maintaining proactive communication with clients and other stakeholders;

Ensuring accurate and up-to-date ERP data, country profiles, shipping instructions, and logistics reports;

Ensuring compliance with SOPs and client requirements while identifying and implementing process improvements;

Coaching and developing Logistics Specialists, managing performance, and coordinating onboarding and training;

Managing logistics-related complaints, supporting claims and project closeouts, and preparing reports as required.

As a Logistics Team Lead, you will lead and support a team of Logistics Specialists responsible for managing international shipments of health-related commodities to assigned countries. You will ensure smooth, timely, and cost-effective deliveries, compliance with import/export requirements, and achievement of client expectations and performance targets. You will also act as the main point of escalation for shipment issues, coordinate with internal and external stakeholders, and drive continuous improvement in logistics processes and team performance.In addition, you will also be responsible for: