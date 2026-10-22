Logistics Specialist | French

Monitoring and ensuring timely logistics execution of international transport of goods ;

Managing the shipment process, including documentation, notifications and proof of delivery;

Identifying shipment delays/issues and communicating the issues to stakeholders;

Maintaining and updating ERP system at the order and shipment levels;

As a Logistics Specialist, you will serve as the global logistics expert and use your expertise to assist the assigned countries in your portfolio. You will be responsible for working within the import/export documentation requirements and managing the smooth shipment and delivery of health-related commodities. You will also be tasked with solving any transport or delivery issues in addition to communicating and providing excellent customer service to all stakeholders (internal and external).In addition, you will also be responsible for: