Logistics Specialist | French
Posted on October 22, 2026
Woerden
French
Posted on October 22, 2026
About this role
As a Logistics Specialist, you will serve as the global logistics expert and use your expertise to assist the assigned countries in your portfolio. You will be responsible for working within the import/export documentation requirements and managing the smooth shipment and delivery of health-related commodities. You will also be tasked with solving any transport or delivery issues in addition to communicating and providing excellent customer service to all stakeholders (internal and external).
In addition, you will also be responsible for:
In addition, you will also be responsible for:
- Monitoring and ensuring timely logistics execution of international transport of goods ;
- Managing the shipment process, including documentation, notifications and proof of delivery;
- Identifying shipment delays/issues and communicating the issues to stakeholders;
- Maintaining and updating ERP system at the order and shipment levels;
Requirements
To be successful in this position and organization, a high level of priority management and attention to detail is needed. They work with complex systems, so you must be able to understand and know the value of processes. Next to this, here are the hard skills that are required:
- Bachelor’s Degree in logistics, transportation, supply chain management, public health, or other related area or equivalent experience;
- 3+ years’ experience in international supply chain operations, transport, or logistics (working with 3PL's), where you have monitored and managed actual shipments, import/export management;
- Excellent knowledge of French; Professional level of English is also required.
- Must be eligible to work in The Netherlands and already live within commutable distance.
Salary
€3000-€3500 per month
The company
Our client is a non-profit organization providing global procurement and distribution services. They support complex supply chain projects to transform the lives of people in in low and middle-income countries. They have been recognized internationally for their work to save lives through stronger public health supply chains.
Application Procedure
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