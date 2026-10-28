Global Sourcing Manager - Technology and Innovation

Are you ready to think and act beyond borders? We are looking for an experienced Global Sourcing Manager to drive strategic procurement initiatives in the energy sector within a complex, international industrial environment.

In this challenging role, you will lead global sourcing strategies for energy and utilities, focusing on cost optimization, supplier performance, risk management, and long-term value creation. You will analyze energy markets, identify commercial opportunities, and lead high-impact negotiations to secure competitive and sustainable energy solutions.

Working closely with international stakeholders and cross-functional teams, you will translate market insights into actionable strategies, strengthen strategic supplier partnerships, and contribute to operational excellence and sustainability ambitions.

With your strategic mindset, strong commercial acumen, and ability to navigate complex global markets, you will make a tangible impact on procurement performance and the organization's long-term competitiveness.

Ready to shape global energy sourcing and turn strategic opportunities into measurable results? Let's connect!

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