Global Sourcing Manager - Technology and Innovation
About this role
Are you ready to think and act beyond borders? We are looking for an experienced Global Sourcing Manager to drive strategic procurement initiatives in the energy sector within a complex, international industrial environment.
In this challenging role, you will lead global sourcing strategies for energy and utilities, focusing on cost optimization, supplier performance, risk management, and long-term value creation. You will analyze energy markets, identify commercial opportunities, and lead high-impact negotiations to secure competitive and sustainable energy solutions.
Working closely with international stakeholders and cross-functional teams, you will translate market insights into actionable strategies, strengthen strategic supplier partnerships, and contribute to operational excellence and sustainability ambitions.
With your strategic mindset, strong commercial acumen, and ability to navigate complex global markets, you will make a tangible impact on procurement performance and the organization's long-term competitiveness.
Ready to shape global energy sourcing and turn strategic opportunities into measurable results? Let's connect!
Tasks and responsibilities:
- Develop and execute global sourcing strategies to optimize costs and maximize value;
- Ensure procurement excellence, compliance, and alignment with business objectives;
- Lead high-complexity sourcing projects and commercial contract negotiations;
- Monitor and improve supplier performance across cost, quality, delivery, and service;
- Build strong partnerships with strategic suppliers and internal stakeholders to drive collaboration and innovation.
Requirements
- Bachelor’s or Master’s degree, or equivalent working and thinking level, preferably in Procurement, Commercial Management, Engineering, Construction, or Project Management;
- Minimum 8 years of relevant experience in procurement, commercial management, contract law, supplier markets, and major CAPEX projects;
- Proven experience managing sourcing and contracting activities for large-scale, complex industrial investment projects;
- Strong knowledge of Dutch and international contractor markets, including construction and engineering contracts such as UAV, NEC, and/or FIDIC;
- Strong commercial and analytical skills, with expertise in technical cost drivers, continuous improvement, and contract risk management;
- Fluent English is required; Dutch is an advantage.
Salary
As this is a demanding and challenging job, we would like to tell you more about it in a personal meeting. The salary range is 4000-7600 gross per month.
For this temporary rol you will be employed via Independent Recruiters Groep.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.